Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Port Authority S.A.    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date for the corporate use 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Piraeus, 17/07/2020

Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date for the corporate use 2019

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces that, according to the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 17 July 2020, the dividend for the financial year 2019 amounts to € 0.5388 per share, which dividend is subject to withholding tax and therefore the net final amount payable will be € 0.51186 per share.

Ex-dividend date is Monday, 27 July 2020. As from that date, the company's shares will be traded at the ASE without a dividend right.

Dividend beneficiaries 'record date' was set for Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

Payment date of the dividend is Friday, 31 July 2020 by EUROBANK Ergasias bank S.A., as follows:

1. Through the Dematerialised Securities System operators for those shareholders who have authorized their operators for the dividend payment.
2. By deposit at their International Bank Account Number (IBAN), at which the beneficiary shareholder has declared that he wishes to receive cash distributions in accordance with article 13 of the Regulation on the operation of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), and decision number 6 of the ATHEXCSD BoD, as in force, for those beneficiary shareholders that do not wish to collect through their operators. This only concerns beneficiary shareholders that have declared a EUROBANK Ergasias bank IBAN.
3. Through the branch network of 'EUROBANK Ergasias S.A.' for those of the shareholders who have requested an exemption from their operator at DSS or have revoked the relevant authorization to their operator or have their shares in the Special Account of their Share. In such cases, the payment of the dividend will be made directly to the shareholder with the presentation of his / her identity card, T.I.N. and a printout of his/her DSS formal details (Codified Number of Investor Account in the Central Depository System). In case of payment to a third person legally authorized by the shareholder, in addition to the above information, the written authorization of the shareholder with his/her signature authenticated by a Public Authority, should be presented to EUROBANK Ergasias S.A.

Dividends not collected within five years are written off in favour of the Greek State.

For additional information, shareholders may contact the company's Public Relations, Investor Relations & Company Announcements Department (tel. 2104550226, 10 Akti Miaouli st., Piraeus 185 38).

In addition, the contact details of the paying bank 'EUROBANK Ergasias S.A.' are as follows: Domestic Markets Custody Operations Subdivision, Corporate Actions Department, Iolkou 8 and Filikis Etaireias 14234 N. Ionia, tel. 2103522085 and 2103522270.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A
11:51aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHO..
PU
11:16aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date..
PU
06/26PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Extension of validity of PPA S.A. Collective Labor ..
PU
06/17PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Announcement regarding the negotiations for the new..
PU
06/17PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Amendment of the Financial Calendar for the year 20..
PU
05/11PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Cruise Terminal Expansion Project (Southern Zone, P..
PU
04/29CORRECT REPETITION : Financial Calendar for the year 2020
PU
04/10PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : PPA reply to OMYLE and the Unions regarding the agr..
PU
04/09PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Open Letter from the Chairman of the PPA / BoD Yu Z..
PU
03/13PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Acceptance of the resignation of the BoD member Mr...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 146 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 438 M 501 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 998
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00 €
Last Close Price 17,52 €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Qui Fu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Koukis Ioannis Financial Manager
Ioannis Petrou Moralis Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.-19.82%501
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-23.05%14 918
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-14.48%8 417
MISC-5.75%8 251
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-31.18%4 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group