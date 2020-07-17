Piraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date for the corporate use 2019

Piraeus, 17/07/2020

Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date for the corporate use 2019

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces that, according to the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 17 July 2020, the dividend for the financial year 2019 amounts to € 0.5388 per share, which dividend is subject to withholding tax and therefore the net final amount payable will be € 0.51186 per share.

Ex-dividend date is Monday, 27 July 2020. As from that date, the company's shares will be traded at the ASE without a dividend right.

Dividend beneficiaries 'record date' was set for Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

Payment date of the dividend is Friday, 31 July 2020 by EUROBANK Ergasias bank S.A., as follows:

1. Through the Dematerialised Securities System operators for those shareholders who have authorized their operators for the dividend payment.

2. By deposit at their International Bank Account Number (IBAN), at which the beneficiary shareholder has declared that he wishes to receive cash distributions in accordance with article 13 of the Regulation on the operation of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), and decision number 6 of the ATHEXCSD BoD, as in force, for those beneficiary shareholders that do not wish to collect through their operators. This only concerns beneficiary shareholders that have declared a EUROBANK Ergasias bank IBAN.

3. Through the branch network of 'EUROBANK Ergasias S.A.' for those of the shareholders who have requested an exemption from their operator at DSS or have revoked the relevant authorization to their operator or have their shares in the Special Account of their Share. In such cases, the payment of the dividend will be made directly to the shareholder with the presentation of his / her identity card, T.I.N. and a printout of his/her DSS formal details (Codified Number of Investor Account in the Central Depository System). In case of payment to a third person legally authorized by the shareholder, in addition to the above information, the written authorization of the shareholder with his/her signature authenticated by a Public Authority, should be presented to EUROBANK Ergasias S.A.

Dividends not collected within five years are written off in favour of the Greek State.

For additional information, shareholders may contact the company's Public Relations, Investor Relations & Company Announcements Department (tel. 2104550226, 10 Akti Miaouli st., Piraeus 185 38).

In addition, the contact details of the paying bank 'EUROBANK Ergasias S.A.' are as follows: Domestic Markets Custody Operations Subdivision, Corporate Actions Department, Iolkou 8 and Filikis Etaireias 14234 N. Ionia, tel. 2103522085 and 2103522270.