Piraeus Port Authority S A : Financial Calendar for the year 2020

Piraeus, 17th February 2020

Financial Calendar for the year 2020

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2020:

- Thursday 20th February 2020: Announcement and publication of full year 2020 financial results.

- Tuesday 5th May 2020: Annual briefing of analysts on the company's financial results in the Hellenic Fund and Management Association.

- Thursday 25th June 2020: Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

- Monday 27th July 2020: Ex-Dividend*.

- Tuesday 28th July 2020: Dividend Beneficiaries (Record Date).

- Friday 31th July 2020: Date of commencement of dividend payment.

PPA S.A. reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely notification to the public.

(*) Ex - Dividend Date is after the expiration on 19th June 2020 of the future with the PPA share as the underlying security, as well as the future on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP on 17th July 2020.