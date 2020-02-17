Piraeus Port Authority S A : Financial Calendar for the year 2020

Log in
02/17/2020

Piraeus, 17th February 2020

Financial Calendar for the year 2020

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2020:

- Thursday 20th February 2020: Announcement and publication of full year 2020 financial results.

- Tuesday 5th May 2020: Annual briefing of analysts on the company's financial results in the Hellenic Fund and Management Association.

- Thursday 25th June 2020: Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

- Monday 27th July 2020: Ex-Dividend*.

- Tuesday 28th July 2020: Dividend Beneficiaries (Record Date).

- Friday 31th July 2020: Date of commencement of dividend payment.

PPA S.A. reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely notification to the public.

(*) Ex - Dividend Date is after the expiration on 19th June 2020 of the future with the PPA share as the underlying security, as well as the future on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP on 17th July 2020.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:16:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
