Piramal Enterprises : Swasthya Recognized with ‘Inclusive Health Access Award' for its High Impact Healthcare Platform

R ecognized amongst the top 5 winners, from 400 applications across 68 countries

ecognized amongst the top 5 winners, from 400 applications across 68 countries Received a US$30,000 Grant from USAID's Innovation Incentive Award Authority October 3, 2019 | India: Piramal Swasthya's high impact platform has been recognized with USAID's 'Inclusive Health Access Award' at the 'Locally Leading the Way to Universal Health Care' event aligned to the United Nations General Assembly's theme of Universal Health. The award has been bestowed on Piramal Swasthya Management & Research Institute for innovations including comprehensive primary healthcare through Community Outreach Programs and Telemedicine Services to the unserved and underserved sections of society in India. Mr. Vishal Phanse, CEO, Piramal Swasthya, accepted the award at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group said, "We are delighted to be recognized by Inclusive Health Access Award for Piramal Swasthya's high impact solutions towards democratizing healthcare services across 20 states in India. Over the last decade, Piramal Swasthya has successfully implemented several primary healthcare services and initiatives for the marginalized sections of society, especially in remote and inaccessible geographies across the country. At Piramal Swasthya, we are committed to delivering sustainable, scalable, replicable and affordable primary healthcare solutions to unserved and underserved sections of society." Five winners from 400 applications across 68 countries received a US$30,000 Grant from USAID's Innovation Incentive Award Authority. These awards are issued as fund transfers and the award money may be used at the winning teams' discretion. Commenting on the occasion, Vishal Phanse, CEO, Piramal Swasthya said, "USAID's Inclusive Health Access Award is a testament to Piramal Swasthya's role as a catalyst. I am humbled that our efforts in this area has been recognized globally. Piramal Swasthya is poised to transform India's most pressing healthcare needs and help India achieve a Maternal Mortality Rate of 70." The Inclusive Health Access Prize is a global call for proven successes in expanding access to life-saving basic health Piramal Swasthya Awarded for: Impacting 10.7 crore beneficiaries across 20 Indian states, over 12 years through its innovative high impact solutions

ASARA - Tribal Health Program in Andhra Pradesh, India and

Aspirational Districts Transformation Program in partnership with NITI Aayog, across 25 Indian states

Aspirational Organizational impact of primary health care services via Public Private Partnerships across Indian states through Community Outreach and Telemedicine Programs

AMRIT, an integrated electronic medical record technology platform, that enables individual beneficiary to be in-charge of their own health

in-charge of their own health Piramal Swasthya's partnership approach of co-creating models with governments and corporates to deepen the reach and serve the marginalized population like truckers communities etc. PRESS RELEASE care in low and middle-income countries. The prize recognizes and incentivizes evidence-based solutions that increase accessibility, affordability, accountability, and reliability of essential healthcare. USAID also facilitates access to financial and other support so that proven models can obtain maximum reach and impact. It recognizes work that demonstrates how integration and partnership between public and private sector providers expands the access to affordable, accountable, and reliable health services for poor and vulnerable groups. The aim is to celebrate and spur a broad range of approaches that are sustainable, scalable, and replicable. Successful models will engage local civil society, community, faith-based,for-profit commercial and/or other non-profit organizations that work as partners with communities in functioning health systems. About Piramal Swasthya Piramal Swasthya is focused on bridging public healthcare gaps by supplementing and complementing Government of India's vision to meet Universal Health Care for all. Piramal Swasthya is one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in India - in the primary public health care space with a focus on Maternal health, Child and Adolescent Health, Non-communicable diseases. Piramal Swasthya has over a decade-long experience in operating several healthcare innovations at scale, which are addressing the primary health care needs of most underserved and marginalized populations across India. Piramal Swasthya is operational in 20 states in India through 35 innovative public health care delivery programs and has served more than 10.7 Crore beneficiaries so far. Piramal Swasthya employs 2500+ employees (including over 250 medical doctors) who work with Seva Bhav. Over the last twelve years, the focus has been on, building platforms for sustainable impact at scale, Innovations to scale as a journey, Influencing policies, governance, and accountability of the public health care system as a knowledge and implementation partner of the NITI Aayog. Innovation in the form of intervention design, modelling, piloting and scaling-up those pilots has been an approach at Piramal Swasthya. Piramal Swasthya has pioneered key platforms like Tribal platform, District Transformation platform, Remote Health Advisory & Intervention platform and Community Outreach Platform to facilitate sustainable impact at scale. Believing in Results-Based Monitoring approach, Swasthya upholds accountability and transparency in making sure that its programs are impact focused. Piramal Swasthya is committed to make primary healthcare not only affordable, accessible and available to all, but also to ensure that it is complete, continuous and comprehensive. About Piramal Foundation Piramal Foundation is a Section 8 company that develops innovative solutions to resolve issues that are critical roadblocks towards unlocking India's economic potential. The Piramal Group's core values of Knowledge, Action Care and Impact guide the organisation in carrying out its responsibilities towards society. It believes that considerable positive change can occur when we collaborate with like-minded partners and nurture projects that are scalable, ensuring a long-term impact. In line with the Strategic Development Goals, the Piramal Foundation is focused on universal primary education, empowering women, reducing child mortality rates, improving maternal health and improving access to safe drinking water. Recently, Piramal Foundation partnered with NITI Aayog to transform 25 aspirational districts across 7 states in India. The Foundation currently works across 21 states and has impacted over 90 million lives, mostly in partnership with state governments. It has developed innovative approaches and programs in every vertical and has built strong partnerships with governments, technology partners and international organisations, including with Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Harvard Graduate School of Education and World Diabetes Foundation. The projects are implemented through Piramal Swasthya, Piramal Sarvajal and Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership. For more information: Piramal Corporate Communications: Dimple Kapur/ Sutapa Duttaroy Contact: +91 22 3046 6403/6353 | Email: dimple.kapur@piramal.com/ Sutapa.duttaroy@piramal.com Attachments Original document

