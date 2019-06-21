Piramal Enterprises : Foundation for Education Leadership Signs MoU with Emory University to Implement the Social Emotional Ethical Learning Curriculum

PRESS RELEASE Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership Signs MoU with Emory University to Implement the Social Emotional Ethical Learning Curriculum To build capacity of Educators including Headmasters, Teachers and Government Officials, to implement the Social, Emotional Ethical (SEE) Learning curriculum in Government schools across India.

Pilot in 5,000 Government schools to impact 5 lac children in 2 years in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Gurugram | June 21, 2019: Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership (PFEL), the education initiative of Piramal Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emory University, USA to build the capacity of Educators, including Headmasters, Teachers and Government Officials, to implement the Social Emotional Ethical (SEE) Learning curriculum in Government schools across India. PFEL will pilot the SEE Learning curriculum across 5,000 Government schools, to impact 5 lac children across Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, in 2 years. This MoU was signed during a 4 day workshop conducted by Emory University for PFEL, from June 17 - 20, 2019. Through this workshop, Emory University will train and develop over 70 Learning Certified Facilitators from amongst 1500+ PFEL employees, for the next 6-8 months, who will then implement the SEE Learning curriculum by training Headmasters, Teachers and Government Officials. Mr. Tempa Tsering, Country Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama; Dr. Lobsang Tenzin Negi, Executive Director, Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, Emory University; Aditya Natraj, CEO, Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership and Monal Jayaram, Director, Center of Excellence, Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership graced the occasion. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Aditya Natraj, CEO, Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership, said "PFEL's partnership with Emory University brings together two unique organisations that have the potential to transform the education ecosystem in India. Through the implementation of the Social Emotional Ethical Learning curriculum, PFEL aims to move from demonstration to advocacy by building the capacity of its 1500+ employees and impacting 5 million children by 2025." Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lobsang Tenzin Negi, Executive Director, Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, Emory University, home of the SEE Learning™ program, said, "Emory University's Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics have developed the SEE Learning™ program grounded in the idea that education can, and indeed should, be expanded to foster the values and competencies that lead to greater happiness for both individuals and society at large. We are delighted that Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership has taken the lead in India, and with its

PRESS RELEASE presence across 14 states and over 15,000 schools, has the ability to transform education at scale." Grounded in Compassion and Informed by Science, the SEE Learning™ Program's uniqueness lies in its range and scientific approach, offering a development-appropriate curriculum for early elementary, late elementary and middle school. Important elements of the curriculum include attention training, compassion and ethical discernment, systems thinking and resilience and trauma informed practice. The curriculum builds on expertise from multiple disciplines such as Emotional Intelligence, Neuro Science, Development Psychology, Education and Contemplative Science. The signing of this MoU follows shortly after the Global Launch of Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEE Learning™) hosted by The Dalai Lama Trust, Emory University and Vana Foundation in New Delhi, India on April 4-6, 2019. His Holiness Dalai Lama, Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group and Aditya Natraj, CEO, Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership graced the occasion amongst other dignitaries. *** About Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership (PFEL): Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership (PFEL), an initiative of Piramal Foundation, is a change management organisation that aims to improve learning outcomes of students, by transforming Education Leadership at State, District and School level, in partnership with District, State and Central Governments. PFEL catalyses behaviour change at scale, through building Meaning, Learning, Joy and Pride and supporting government officials to improve processes, deploy tools and integrate technology. It enables government officials across the value chain, to develop mindsets, leadership skills, and knowledge to improve the quality of learning imparted to children. Through its flagship Gandhi Fellowship, an intensive two-year youth leadership development programme, PFEL enables talented and committed youth to re-envision India, articulate problems, and develop solutions, with an aim to create a pipeline of nation builders who can cause large scale social and public systems change. PFEL is currently present in 14 States across 50,000+ schools, impacting 50 Million+ lives across India. About Piramal Foundation: Piramal Foundation is a Section 8 company that develops innovative solutions to resolve issues that are critical roadblocks towards unlocking India's economic potential. The Piramal Group's core values of Knowledge, Action Care and Impact guide the organisation in carrying out its responsibilities towards society. It believes that considerable positive change can occur when we collaborate with like-minded partners and nurture projects that are scalable, ensuring a long-term impact. In line with the Strategic Development Goals, the Piramal Foundation is focused on universal primary education, empowering women, reducing child mortality rates, improving maternal health and improving access to safe drinking water. Piramal Foundation has partnered with NITI Aayog, India's foremost think-tank, in 25 Aspirational Districts across 7 states in India, to improve human development indicators across Healthcare & Nutrition and Education. The Foundation currently works across 25 states and has impacted over 90 million lives, mostly in partnership with state governments. It has developed innovative approaches and programs in every vertical and has built

PRESS RELEASE strong partnerships with governments, technology partners and international organisations, including with Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Harvard Graduate School of Education and World Diabetes Foundation. The projects are implemented through Piramal Swasthya, Piramal Sarvajal and Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership. About SEE Learning and Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, Emory University, USA: SEE Learning™ is a K to 12 education program developed at Emory University to provide high quality, easy-to- use curricula and resources for educators and students for their holistic development based on scientific research and the latest knowledge in educational practice. It builds off of the best practices in social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, but goes beyond them to include new topics such as attention training, the cultivation of compassion for self and others, resiliency skills, systems thinking and ethical discernment. SEE Learning™ has been developed with the help of a team of experts in developmental psychology, education, and neuroscience, as well as the vision and support of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who has long called for an education of heart and mind and a universal, non- sectarian approach to bringing the ethical development of the whole child into education. For More Information | Piramal Corporate Communications: Dimple Kapur/Niyati Vora Contact: +91 22 3046 6359 / 6360 | Email: dimple.kapur@piramal.com/ niyati.vora@piramal.com