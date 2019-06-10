Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Piramal Enterprises Ltd    PEL   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD

(PEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Piramal Enterprises : Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products at 2019 Cosmoprof India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 01:13am EDT

PRESS NOTE

Piramal Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products

at 2019 Cosmoprof India

  • To showcase new range of glass-bottles and glass-jars in perfumery, cosmetics, and skin care
    segment ~

~2019 Cosmoprof India is an exclusive B2B event for the fast-growing beauty market ~

June 06, 2019, Mumbai: Piramal Glass, a global specialist in design, production, and decoration of glass packaging solutions for Cosmetics & Perfumery, Specialty Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries, will be participating in the upcoming 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India, to be held from June 12 to 14, 2019 at

Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, India.

At the event, Piramal Glass will showcase its latest range of glass-bottles and glass-jars in perfumery, cosmetics, and skin care segment at Hall 4, Stall #B52. In addition, its senior leadership team will be present to meet and interact with Top Global Packaging Developers, marketing executives, and creative visionaries visiting from across the world. This exclusive B2B event will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors who will be presenting their products and services to over 5000 expected visitors over three days.

Over the years, Piramal Glass has been an active participant at the Cosmoprof events held across the globe, the most recent being Cosmoprof Bologna.

Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman, Piramal Glass said, "We are delighted to extend our engagement with Cosmoprof in India. At this exclusive exhibition, Piramal Glass will be showcasing its latest innovative glass packaging solutions across cosmetics & perfumery (C&P) segment along with different glass-decoration and glass design options. According to Cosmoprof India, the current beauty market size in India is US$ 6.5 Billion and it is forecasted to reach US$ 20 Billion by 2025. In the last 5 years, there has been an increase in consumption by 60% in the beauty market. Hence, we strongly believe that the C&P segment has immense potential for multinationals and home-grown brands. In the last decade, our C&P vertical has grown at a CAGR of 12% across the globe and we work with renowned brands such as Coty, Dior, LVMH, L'Oréal, Unilever, P&G, Titan, Nykaa etc. in this space."

Piramal Glass is committed to deliver continuous value addition, superior quality, unmatched customer service by adopting world-class digitised technology.

Cosmoprof India is the fourth destination of the Cosmoprof network and will provide a unique platform and identity to the changing, multi-dimensional, complex beauty market in India.

Event Details:

Venue: Stall # B52, Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Mumbai

Date & Time:

12th June 2019 | Wednesday | IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs 13th June 2019 | Thursday | IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs 14th June 2019 | Friday |IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs

For more details, please visit our website www.piramalglass.com

About Piramal Glass:

Piramal Glass Private Limited is a global specialist in design, production and decoration of premium glass packaging (flaconnage) equipped with end-to-end glass packaging solutions in over 50 countries under the globally recognized brand name of "Piramal Glass". The company is the largest specialty glass player in Asia and one of the fastest growing companies in the world. It is a one-stop-shop for glass packaging solutions across Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Perfumery, and Specialty Food & Beverage businesses. With best in class manufacturing facilities and configuration of technology, design, and layout, Piramal Glass aims to meet and exceed its customers' expectations. The Company aspires to become the world's most preferred supplier of glass flaconnage through continuous value addition, superior quality and unmatched service.

About Cosmoprof India:

Cosmoprof India in Mumbai is the ideal business-to-business event for the fast-growing beauty market in India. Cosmoprof India represents the fourth destination of the Cosmoprof network, a 360° worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Las Vegas and Hong Kong which all together involve over 370,000 professionals and 7,000 exhibitors from all over the world.

Geo-adapted from the global Cosmoprof brand, Cosmoprof India has its own unique scale and entity.

For Media:

Dimple Kapur / Amrita Verma

Corporate Communications

Contact: +91 22 3046 6359 / 6368

Email: dimple.kapur@piramal.com/ amrita.verma@piramal.com

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 05:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD
01:13aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products a..
PU
05/28PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Foundation Leverages Internet of Things (IoT) to Sustain W..
PU
05/16PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Capital and Housing Finance Expands its Housing Finance Pr..
AQ
05/14PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : India-Canada renewables fund aims for $600m cash pot
AQ
05/10PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Joins Hands with Canadian Pension Plan for a $600 Million ..
AQ
05/08PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Canadian fund launch renewables InvIT
AQ
05/08PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : to Co-Sponsor $600 Mn Renewable Investment Trust with Cana..
AQ
05/07PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : India's Piramal, Canadian pension fund set up renewable en..
RE
05/07PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : CPPIB to sponsor renewable energy focussed InvIT
AQ
05/07PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Signs MoU with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 160 B
EBIT 2020 37 775 M
Net income 2020 25 134 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,59%
P/E ratio 2020 16,70
P/E ratio 2021 13,83
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capitalization 416 B
Chart PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD
Duration : Period :
Piramal Enterprises Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 807  INR
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
Khushru Burjor Jijina Managing Director
Bector Vikram President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Ajay Gopikisan Piramal Chairman
Vijay Kantilal Shah Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vivek Valsaraj Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD-11.56%6 341
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.36%348 981
PFIZER-2.68%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.23%227 848
NOVARTIS17.51%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY7.92%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About