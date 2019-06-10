Piramal Enterprises : Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products at 2019 Cosmoprof India

PRESS NOTE
Piramal Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products
at 2019 Cosmoprof India
-
To showcase new range of glass-bottles and glass-jars in perfumery, cosmetics, and skin care
segment ~
~2019 Cosmoprof India is an exclusive B2B event for the fast-growing beauty market ~
June 06, 2019, Mumbai: Piramal Glass, a global specialist in design, production, and decoration of glass packaging solutions for Cosmetics & Perfumery, Specialty Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries, will be participating in the upcoming 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India, to be held from June 12 to 14, 2019 at
Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, India.
At the event, Piramal Glass will showcase its latest range of glass-bottles and glass-jars in perfumery, cosmetics, and skin care segment at Hall 4, Stall #B52. In addition, its senior leadership team will be present to meet and interact with Top Global Packaging Developers, marketing executives, and creative visionaries visiting from across the world. This exclusive B2B event will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors who will be presenting their products and services to over 5000 expected visitors over three days.
Over the years, Piramal Glass has been an active participant at the Cosmoprof events held across the globe, the most recent being Cosmoprof Bologna.
Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman, Piramal Glass said, "We are delighted to extend our engagement with Cosmoprof in India. At this exclusive exhibition, Piramal Glass will be showcasing its latest innovative glass packaging solutions across cosmetics & perfumery (C&P) segment along with different glass-decoration and glass design options. According to Cosmoprof India, the current beauty market size in India is US$ 6.5 Billion and it is forecasted to reach US$ 20 Billion by 2025. In the last 5 years, there has been an increase in consumption by 60% in the beauty market. Hence, we strongly believe that the C&P segment has immense potential for multinationals and home-grown brands. In the last decade, our C&P vertical has grown at a CAGR of 12% across the globe and we work with renowned brands such as Coty, Dior, LVMH, L'Oréal, Unilever, P&G, Titan, Nykaa etc. in this space."
Piramal Glass is committed to deliver continuous value addition, superior quality, unmatched customer service by adopting world-class digitised technology.
Cosmoprof India is the fourth destination of the Cosmoprof network and will provide a unique platform and identity to the changing, multi-dimensional, complex beauty market in India.
Event Details:
Venue: Stall # B52, Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Mumbai
Date & Time:
12th June 2019 | Wednesday | IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs 13th June 2019 | Thursday | IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs 14th June 2019 | Friday |IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs
For more details, please visit our website www.piramalglass.com
About Piramal Glass:
Piramal Glass Private Limited is a global specialist in design, production and decoration of premium glass packaging (flaconnage) equipped with end-to-end glass packaging solutions in over 50 countries under the globally recognized brand name of "Piramal Glass". The company is the largest specialty glass player in Asia and one of the fastest growing companies in the world. It is a one-stop-shop for glass packaging solutions across Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Perfumery, and Specialty Food & Beverage businesses. With best in class manufacturing facilities and configuration of technology, design, and layout, Piramal Glass aims to meet and exceed its customers' expectations. The Company aspires to become the world's most preferred supplier of glass flaconnage through continuous value addition, superior quality and unmatched service.
About Cosmoprof India:
Cosmoprof India in Mumbai is the ideal business-to-business event for the fast-growing beauty market in India. Cosmoprof India represents the fourth destination of the Cosmoprof network, a 360° worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Las Vegas and Hong Kong which all together involve over 370,000 professionals and 7,000 exhibitors from all over the world.
Geo-adapted from the global Cosmoprof brand, Cosmoprof India has its own unique scale and entity.
For Media:
Dimple Kapur / Amrita Verma
Corporate Communications
Contact: +91 22 3046 6359 / 6368
Email: dimple.kapur@piramal.com/ amrita.verma@piramal.com