Piramal Enterprises : Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products at 2019 Cosmoprof India

PRESS NOTE

Piramal Glass to Exhibit its Latest Range of Innovative Products

at 2019 Cosmoprof India

To showcase new range of glass-bottles and glass-jars in perfumery, cosmetics, and skin care

segment ~

~2019 Cosmoprof India is an exclusive B2B event for the fast-growing beauty market ~

June 06, 2019, Mumbai: Piramal Glass, a global specialist in design, production, and decoration of glass packaging solutions for Cosmetics & Perfumery, Specialty Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries, will be participating in the upcoming 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India, to be held from June 12 to 14, 2019 at

Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, India.

At the event, Piramal Glass will showcase its latest range of glass-bottles and glass-jars in perfumery, cosmetics, and skin care segment at Hall 4, Stall #B52. In addition, its senior leadership team will be present to meet and interact with Top Global Packaging Developers, marketing executives, and creative visionaries visiting from across the world. This exclusive B2B event will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors who will be presenting their products and services to over 5000 expected visitors over three days.

Over the years, Piramal Glass has been an active participant at the Cosmoprof events held across the globe, the most recent being Cosmoprof Bologna.

Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman, Piramal Glass said, "We are delighted to extend our engagement with Cosmoprof in India. At this exclusive exhibition, Piramal Glass will be showcasing its latest innovative glass packaging solutions across cosmetics & perfumery (C&P) segment along with different glass-decoration and glass design options. According to Cosmoprof India, the current beauty market size in India is US$ 6.5 Billion and it is forecasted to reach US$ 20 Billion by 2025. In the last 5 years, there has been an increase in consumption by 60% in the beauty market. Hence, we strongly believe that the C&P segment has immense potential for multinationals and home-grown brands. In the last decade, our C&P vertical has grown at a CAGR of 12% across the globe and we work with renowned brands such as Coty, Dior, LVMH, L'Oréal, Unilever, P&G, Titan, Nykaa etc. in this space."

Piramal Glass is committed to deliver continuous value addition, superior quality, unmatched customer service by adopting world-class digitised technology.

Cosmoprof India is the fourth destination of the Cosmoprof network and will provide a unique platform and identity to the changing, multi-dimensional, complex beauty market in India.

Event Details:

Venue: Stall # B52, Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Mumbai

Date & Time:

12th June 2019 | Wednesday | IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs 13th June 2019 | Thursday | IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs 14th June 2019 | Friday |IST 10:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs

For more details, please visit our website www.piramalglass.com