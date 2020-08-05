Log in
Italy's Pirelli trims FY operating profit margin forecast for second time

08/05/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyre-maker Pirelli on Wednesday trimmed its forecasts for full-year operating profit margin and cash flow due to the "strong" impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry in the second quarter.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One racing teams and high-end carmakers such as BMW and Audi said the margin on its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be around 12%-13% this year.

That compares with an already-reduced forecast of around 14%-15% it provided in April, when it also cancelled its planned dividend for this year.

"The demand for car tyres in the first half recorded a decline of 28% of volumes, more marked in the second quarter (-36%) due to the spread of the pandemic," the Milan-based company said in a statement, as it joined large competitors such as France's Michelin and Germany's Continental in offering a cautious view of the year.

Pirelli, however, posted an operating profit in the first half, albeit down around 85% from the same period of last year, saying control of costs had limited the impact of the reduction in demand.

Adjusted EBIT came in at 66.7 million euros ($79.3 million), in line with a company-provided market consensus of 68 million euros.

The company said it expected to generate cash flow of between 190-200 million euros this year, versus a previous forecast of 230-260 million euros.

($1 = 0.8408 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.64% 1560 Delayed Quote.96.25%
BMW AG -3.46% 56.13 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
CONTINENTAL AG -2.04% 84.72 Delayed Quote.-24.97%
FORMULA ONE GROUP 0.12% 36.52 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
MICHELIN SCA 1.33% 92.9 Real-time Quote.-15.97%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. 2.04% 3.694 Delayed Quote.-29.57%
