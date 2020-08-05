Italy's Pirelli trims FY operating profit margin forecast for second time

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyre-maker Pirelli
on Wednesday trimmed its forecasts for full-year
operating profit margin and cash flow due to the "strong" impact
of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry in the second quarter.
The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One racing teams and
high-end carmakers such as BMW and Audi said the
margin on its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
would be around 12%-13% this year.
That compares with an already-reduced forecast of around
14%-15% it provided in April, when it also cancelled its planned
dividend for this year.
"The demand for car tyres in the first half recorded a
decline of 28% of volumes, more marked in the second quarter
(-36%) due to the spread of the pandemic," the Milan-based
company said in a statement, as it joined large competitors such
as France's Michelin and Germany's Continental
in offering a cautious view of the year.
Pirelli, however, posted an operating profit in the first
half, albeit down around 85% from the same period of last year,
saying control of costs had limited the impact of the reduction
in demand.
Adjusted EBIT came in at 66.7 million euros ($79.3 million),
in line with a company-provided market consensus of 68 million
euros.
The company said it expected to generate cash flow of
between 190-200 million euros this year, versus a previous
forecast of 230-260 million euros.
($1 = 0.8408 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie,
Kirsten Donovan)