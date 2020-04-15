PIRELLI: ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 AVAILABLE

Milan, 15 April 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the following documents are available to the public at the Company's Milan headquarters at Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli 25, at the Italian Stock Exchange, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.pirelli.com: the Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statement, the Consolidated Financial Statement, the management report and the certification pursuant to art. 154-bis, Paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998 ('CFA'), together with the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the independent auditors, the Consolidated non-financial disclosure pursuant to Legislative Decree of December 30, 2016, n. 254 (chapter 'Report on Responsible Management of the Value Chain') accompanied by its respective Report by the Auditing Company, the annual Report on corporate governance and structure of share ownership and the Remuneration Report, pursuant respectively to article 123-bis and 123-ter of CFA.