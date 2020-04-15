Log in
PIRELLI: ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 AVAILABLE

04/15/2020 | 11:31am EDT
Milan,
15
April
2020
|
17:25
Europe/Amsterdam
Cooling tower in Milan headquarters building
Cooling Tower in Milan Headquarters building

Milan, 15 April 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the following documents are available to the public at the Company's Milan headquarters at Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli 25, at the Italian Stock Exchange, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.pirelli.com: the Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statement, the Consolidated Financial Statement, the management report and the certification pursuant to art. 154-bis, Paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998 ('CFA'), together with the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the independent auditors, the Consolidated non-financial disclosure pursuant to Legislative Decree of December 30, 2016, n. 254 (chapter 'Report on Responsible Management of the Value Chain') accompanied by its respective Report by the Auditing Company, the annual Report on corporate governance and structure of share ownership and the Remuneration Report, pursuant respectively to article 123-bis and 123-ter of CFA.

Published on: 15 April 2020, 17:23 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:30:17 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 318 M
EBIT 2019 889 M
Net income 2019 467 M
Debt 2019 3 512 M
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 3 316 M
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,88  €
Last Close Price 3,32  €
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maurizio Boiocchi Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-35.49%3 635
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.1.45%3 588
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-1.12%3 561
MRF LIMITED-4.08%3 196
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.17%2 203
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.04%2 167
