PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
PIRELLI: BOARD NOMINATES ANGELOS PAPADIMITRIOU GENERAL MANAGER co-CEO

07/23/2020 | 06:46am EDT
Milan, 23 July 2020- In line with that which was announced to the market on July 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of Pirelli, which met today, has constituted at the proposal of the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, and reporting directly to him, the Office of General Manager co-CEO, entrusted toAngelos Papadimitriou. It will be effective from August 1, 2020.

To maximize operational effectiveness, the General Manager co-CEO will be attributed with the executive levers and general coordination of support functions needed for the implementation of the integrated business model and achievement of business targets.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 10:45:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 416 M 5 118 M 5 118 M
Net income 2020 223 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2020 3 357 M 3 891 M 3 891 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 3 767 M 4 367 M 4 366 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 31 197
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,01 €
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maurizio Boiocchi Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-26.71%4 367
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.7.59%4 151
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-14.71%3 926
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED26.94%3 261
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.89%2 609
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY6.82%1 544
