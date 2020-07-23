PIRELLI: BOARD NOMINATES ANGELOS PAPADIMITRIOU GENERAL MANAGER co-CEO

Milan, 23 July 2020- In line with that which was announced to the market on July 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of Pirelli, which met today, has constituted at the proposal of the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, and reporting directly to him, the Office of General Manager co-CEO, entrusted toAngelos Papadimitriou. It will be effective from August 1, 2020.
To maximize operational effectiveness, the General Manager co-CEO will be attributed with the executive levers and general coordination of support functions needed for the implementation of the integrated business model and achievement of business targets.
