PIRELLI: CARLO SECCHI RESIGNS FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM AUGUST 5, 2020

Milan, 31 July 2020 - Pirelli & C. Spa announces that today Carlo Secchi resigned from his role as a Director of the Company. The resignation will take effect with the Board's approval of results for the half year ended on June 30, 2020 scheduled for August 5, 2020. The reason is a recent and unexpected concentration of new personal commitments.

Pirelli wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Professor Secchi, who will continue to chair the Company's Supervisory Body.

To date, Professor Carlo Secchi holds the role of non-executive and independent Director and:

(i) does not possess any shares in the Company, based on information available to the Company itself;

(ii) is Chairman of theRelated-Party Transactions Committeeand a member of the Remuneration Committee and theAudit, Risks, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Committee;

(iii) does not have the right to indemnity or other benefits in connection with the cessation of the above mentioned roles.

Following the resignation, at its next meeting, the Board of Directors will see to the adoption of the opportune resolutions.