PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
PIRELLI : Shareholder agreements
PU
04/28PIRELLI : Shareholders meeting called for 18 june 2020
PU
04/20Volkswagen in Brazil to keep factories closed through April
RE
PIRELLI: SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS

04/29/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

Milan, 29 April 2020 - In compliance with the requirements of article 129 of theRegolamentoEmittenti Consob 11971/99, attached are the announcements which will be published tomorrow (30 April 2020), by the signatories, in the daily newspaper 'MF'. They regard:

  • the effectiveness from 28 April 2020, following the publication on the same day of the notice of the Pirelli & C. S.p.A. shareholders meeting to approve financial statements to 31 December 2019, of the agreements, signed on 1 August 2019 and already announced to the market last year, between ChemChina, CNRC, Silk Road Fund, Camfin and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. S.p.A. concerning the long term partnership relative to Pirelli. Consequently, from 28 April 2020, the prior shareholder conditions, as of the agreement signed between the parties on 28 July 2017, ceased to be effective;
  • the signing, on 28 April 2020, by Silk Road Fund Co., Ltd. and China National Tire & Rubber Corporation, Ltd, of the 'Revised Acting-in-concert Agreement', which supersedes and replaces the previous 'Acting-in-concert Agreement' signed by the parties on 28 July 2017, and the Supplemental Agreement to the 'Equity Investment Agreement' signed on 28 July 2017, and the signing, on 28 April 2020, by Silk Road Fund Co., Ltd., China National Chemical Corporation and China National Tire & Rubber Corporation, Ltd, of the 'Amendment' related to the Supplemental Agreement to the equity investment agreement in Pirelli signed by the parties on 28 July 2018.

The above shareholders' agreements contain provisions pertaining to Pirelli & C. S.p.A..

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 17:57:16 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 458 M
EBIT 2020 589 M
Net income 2020 181 M
Debt 2020 3 304 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 3 426 M
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,77  €
Last Close Price 3,43  €
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maurizio Boiocchi Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-33.35%3 713
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.4.38%3 735
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-0.81%3 481
MRF LIMITED-0.70%3 293
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.12%2 335
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.71%2 152
