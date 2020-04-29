PIRELLI: SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS

Milan, 29 April 2020 - In compliance with the requirements of article 129 of theRegolamentoEmittenti Consob 11971/99, attached are the announcements which will be published tomorrow (30 April 2020), by the signatories, in the daily newspaper 'MF'. They regard:

the effectiveness from 28 April 2020, following the publication on the same day of the notice of the Pirelli & C. S.p.A. shareholders meeting to approve financial statements to 31 December 2019, of the agreements, signed on 1 August 2019 and already announced to the market last year, between ChemChina, CNRC, Silk Road Fund, Camfin and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. S.p.A. concerning the long term partnership relative to Pirelli. Consequently, from 28 April 2020, the prior shareholder conditions, as of the agreement signed between the parties on 28 July 2017, ceased to be effective;

the signing, on 28 April 2020, by Silk Road Fund Co., Ltd. and China National Tire & Rubber Corporation, Ltd, of the 'Revised Acting-in-concert Agreement', which supersedes and replaces the previous 'Acting-in-concert Agreement' signed by the parties on 28 July 2017, and the Supplemental Agreement to the 'Equity Investment Agreement' signed on 28 July 2017, and the signing, on 28 April 2020, by Silk Road Fund Co., Ltd., China National Chemical Corporation and China National Tire & Rubber Corporation, Ltd, of the 'Amendment' related to the Supplemental Agreement to the equity investment agreement in Pirelli signed by the parties on 28 July 2018.

The above shareholders' agreements contain provisions pertaining to Pirelli & C. S.p.A..