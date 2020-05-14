PIRELLI: SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS

Milan, 14 May 2020 - In compliance with the requirements of article 129 of the Regolamento Emittenti Consob 11971/99, attached is the announcement which will be published tomorrow (15 May 2020), by the signatories, in the daily newspaper 'MF'. It relates to an agreement between Camfin S.p.A. and Longmarch Holding S.à.r.l., finalized on May 13, 2020, containing provisions pertaining to Pirelli & C. S.p.A..