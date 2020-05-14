PIRELLI: SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS
Cooling tower in Milan headquarters building
Cooling Tower in Milan Headquarters building
Milan, 14 May 2020 - In compliance with the requirements of article 129 of the Regolamento Emittenti Consob 11971/99, attached is the announcement which will be published tomorrow (15 May 2020), by the signatories, in the daily newspaper 'MF'. It relates to an agreement between Camfin S.p.A. and Longmarch Holding S.à.r.l., finalized on May 13, 2020, containing provisions pertaining to Pirelli & C. S.p.A..
Published on: 14 May 2020, 19:16 CET
Disclaimer
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:24:06 UTC