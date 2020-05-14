Log in
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
PIRELLI: SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS

05/14/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
Milan,
14
May
2020
|
19:16
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI: SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS
Cooling tower in Milan headquarters building
Cooling Tower in Milan Headquarters building

Milan, 14 May 2020 - In compliance with the requirements of article 129 of the Regolamento Emittenti Consob 11971/99, attached is the announcement which will be published tomorrow (15 May 2020), by the signatories, in the daily newspaper 'MF'. It relates to an agreement between Camfin S.p.A. and Longmarch Holding S.à.r.l., finalized on May 13, 2020, containing provisions pertaining to Pirelli & C. S.p.A..

Published on: 14 May 2020, 19:16 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:24:06 UTC
