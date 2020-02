Pirelli & C S p A : 2020-2022 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

2020-2022 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

Board of Directors meeting room in Milan Headquarters building

CENTRALITY OF HIGH VALUE SEGMENT CONFIRMED

WITH GREATER FOCUS ON TYRES LARGER THAN 19 INCHES AND SPECIALTIES

IN STANDARD SEGMENT FOCUS ON 17-INCH TYRES, REDUCTION OF SMALLER SIZES

NEW PLAN'S 3 PROGRAMS: COST COMPETITIVENESS, COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

SOLID COMPETITIVE BARRIERS THANKS TO LINKS WITH PREMIUM/PRESTIGE CARMAKERS, TECHNOLOGY, COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION, BRAND, ESG PERFORMANCE

COST REDUCTION OVER 3 YEARS OF 510 MLN EURO GROSS OF INFLATION

INVESTMENTS OVER THE PERIOD OF THE PLAN OF ABOUT 900 MLN EURO, FOCUSED ON TECHNOLOGY, COMPARED WITH 1.3 BLN IN THE PREVIOUS 3-YEAR PERIOD

CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT 1.5 BLN EURO IN THE 3-YEAR PERIOD

IN ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT SELECTIVE GROWTH OF CLIENT BASE

IN REPLACEMENT CAPITALIZING ON PULL-THROUGH EFFECT OF HOMOLOGATIONS AND NEW SUV/CUV CLIENTS

ACCELERATION OF PROCESS AND PRODUCT INNOVATION WITH 20 NEW PRODUCT LINES

IMPROVEMENT OF CONSUMER NEEDS PREDICTIVE CAPACITY THANKS TO NEW DATA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

NEW LTI INCENTIVE PLAN FOR MANAGEMENT IN SUPPORT OF 2020-2022 OBJECTIVES

GOAL OF 100% ELECTRIC ENERGY FROM RENEWABLE SOURCES BY 2025 AND CARBON NEUTRALITY BY 2030

***

TARGETS

2022 REVENUES AT 5.8 BLN EURO, WITH AVERAGE ANNUAL GROWTH OF ABOUT 3%

ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN GROWING TO 18-19% IN 2022

INVESTMENT OVER PERIOD OF PLAN OF ABOUT 900 MLN EURO

CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT 1.5 BLN EURO OVER THE 3 YEARS

DIVIDEND POLICY CONFIRMED WITH PAYOUT EQUAL TO 40% OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT -3.3 BLN EURO IN 2020 AND -2.5 BLN EURO IN 2022

***

2019 PRELIMINARY RESULTS

Revenues: 5,323.1 million euro, an increase of 2.5% compared with 2018 (2019 target≥5,300 million)

Adjusted Ebit: 917.3 million euro with a margin of 17.2% (2019 target >17%/17.5%)

Net cash flow before dividends and IFRS 16 impact: 332.9 million euro (2019 target 330/350 million euro). Cash flow before dividends after IFRS 16 impact of 344.1 million euro

Net Financial Position: 3,024.1 million euro (3,507.2 million including leasing debt of 483.1 million euro following the application of the IFRS 16 accounting principle), a reduction compared with 3,180.1 million euro on 31 December 2018. The ratio of net financial position to Adjusted Ebitda before start-up costs is 2.42x, or 2.59x including IFRS 16 impact (target 2.42x/2.36x, including IFRS 16 impact 2.59x/2.53x)

Research & Development expenses: 232.5 million euro in 2019 (4.4% of sales), of which 215.7 million euro destined to High Value activities (6.1% of segment's revenues)

***