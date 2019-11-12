Pitney Bowes : Announces Intelligent Locker Partnership with Luxer One

Technology Collaboration Demonstrates Pitney Bowes’ Firm Commitment to Fast-Growing Market

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, data and financial services, today announced a partnership with Luxer One, a leader in intelligent locker and parcel management solutions. The collaboration demonstrates Pitney Bowes’ firm commitment to this fast-growing market. Pitney Bowes Intelligent Lockers featuring Luxer One, sees industry-leading SendSuite® Tracking Online from Pitney Bowes integrate with the sophisticated functionality of Luxer One intelligent lockers, creating a smart new way to meet increasing package and mail delivery demands.

The secure intelligent parcel management solution generated by the Pitney Bowes and Luxer One collaboration is ideal for use by larger enterprises, retailers, higher education and local government agencies in which high volumes of time-sensitive shipments are received, tracked and distributed. Robust, custom-color lockers with touch screen technology provide secure physical storage in convenient locations, while Pitney Bowes’ SendSuite Tracking Online adds an extra layer of security and visibility. A cloud-based tracking solution, SendSuite Tracking Online streamlines the logging, tracking and managing of incoming packages and important mail, sending notifications, parcel location details and secure digital passcodes or barcodes to recipients’ mobiles.

“This exciting new partnership brings together Luxer One’s sophisticated locker technology and SendSuite Tracking Online’s innovative package tracking platform, built on our deep carrier market intelligence. Together, the technologies deliver a streamlined, automated system which boosts mailroom efficiency and delights package recipients,” said Jason Dies, EVP and Vice President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “The partnership demonstrates Pitney Bowes’ firm and continued commitment to delivering innovative technologies which simplify sending for businesses.”

When recipients arrive at the lockers to collect their packages, they sign in on the locker’s touch screen and a camera will take their photo. Accurate chain of custody tracking keeps mailroom managers updated in real-time and provides organizations with reliable performance measures.

“Our team is excited to partner with Pitney Bowes to bring our integrated solutions to the market together,” says Arik Levy, CEO/Founder of Luxer One, which is a division of global access leader, ASSA ABLOY. “With this partnership, our customers can enjoy unparalleled levels of convenience, security, and functionality, all through Pitney Bowes’ best-in-class platform and Luxer One’s industry-leading smart locker platform. For us, the key has always been to put the customer’s experience first. Adding Luxer One’s lockers to the mix is a powerful extension of the core Pitney Bowes customer experience.”

The collaboration is announced as the latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index reveals the scale of growth in parcel shipping volume. In 2018, the Index showed that parcel volume reached 87 billion in the world’s 13 major markets, a figure forecast to reach 200 billion by 2025. As parcel volume increases, organizations need smart ways to manage this growth securely while delivering consistently high expectations for customer experience.

The collaboration is the latest evolution of Pitney Bowes’ extensive sending technology solutions, specifically designed to reduce complexity in shipping and mailing and deliver an improved customer experience.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Luxer One

Luxer One is the world’s leading locker technology company specializing in the secure delivery and convenient pick up of goods. The company's smart lockers and access control technology is used across industries, including higher education, retail, residential, and commercial. As the most trusted name in smart locker technology, Luxer One has deployed thousands of lockers throughout the USA and Canada to facilitate the delivery of goods for customers. Luxer One has performed over 43 million locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, with over 200 employees globally. In late 2018, Luxer One joined the ASSA ABLOY family of security and access control brands. To learn more, please visit www.luxerone.com.

