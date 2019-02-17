Pitney Bowes : Australia Launches SendPro+

Complete Office Sending Solution Simplifies Shipping and Mailing and Reduces Cost

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to power commerce, today unveiled SendPro+, the complete office sending solution that makes it easy for small businesses to consistently choose the right sending option for each parcel or letter. With a user-friendly Google Android interface, SendPro+ provides shipping options and prices, prints labels and tracks parcels. An integrated accurate scale helps assign the correct parcel label or postage. SendPro+ makes sending simple with automatic rate updates and a shared address book across available carriers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005032/en/

SendPro+, an industry-first shipping and mailing innovation from Pitney Bowes (Photo: Business Wire)

Pitney Bowes brings shipping, mailing and tracking capabilities to businesses looking to simplify their shipping and mailing while reducing costs. SendPro+ is the latest solution in the SendPro family of products. In addition to eliminating trips to the post office, SendPro+ allows users to share one address book across carriers to save time when printing shipping labels from one device with an integrated label printer. SendPro+ also features standardised spending and usage reports for effective cost management.

“Our clients are shipping parcels more than ever and they want to select the smart sending choice – every time. SendPro+ takes the complexity out of shipping through a simple user interface, delivering shipping options, optimal pricing and cost savings,” said Stephen Darracott, Pitney Bowes Country Manager Australia/New Zealand. “Our strategic partnerships provide customers with choice and flexibility for their shipping and mailing needs.”

According to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, Australia sends 841 million parcels and annually representing 34 parcels per person. While shipping volumes are on the rise, so is complexity; and a broad range of rates and shipping options makes it for difficult for customers to make the right shipping choice. Businesses need to take the guesswork out of sending and select the optimal sending option for each parcel or letter. Organisations can now securely access shipping and mailing services on the new SendPro+ sending device. Over time, our suite of SendPro shipping solutions operating on an open Android system will enable customers to access additional value through a range of premium applications and productivity tools.

For more information and to order, please visit SendPro+.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005032/en/