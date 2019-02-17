Pitney Bowes : Australia Launches SendPro+

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI),
a global technology company that provides innovative products and
solutions to power commerce, today unveiled SendPro+, the complete
office sending solution that makes it easy for small businesses
to consistently choose the right sending option for each parcel
or letter. With a user-friendly Google Android interface, SendPro+
provides shipping options and prices, prints labels and tracks parcels.
An integrated accurate scale helps assign the correct parcel label or
postage. SendPro+ makes sending simple with automatic rate
updates and a shared address book across available carriers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005032/en/
SendPro+, an industry-first shipping and mailing innovation from Pitney Bowes (Photo: Business Wire)
Pitney Bowes brings shipping, mailing and tracking capabilities to
businesses looking to simplify their shipping and mailing while reducing
costs. SendPro+ is the latest solution in the SendPro family of
products. In addition to eliminating trips to the post office, SendPro+
allows users to share one address book across carriers to save time when
printing shipping labels from one device with an integrated label
printer. SendPro+ also features standardised spending and usage reports
for effective cost management.
“Our clients are shipping parcels more than ever and they want to select
the smart sending choice – every time. SendPro+ takes the complexity out
of shipping through a simple user interface, delivering shipping
options, optimal pricing and cost savings,” said Stephen Darracott,
Pitney Bowes Country Manager Australia/New Zealand. “Our strategic
partnerships provide customers with choice and flexibility for their
shipping and mailing needs.”
According to the Pitney
Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, Australia sends 841 million parcels and
annually representing 34 parcels per person. While shipping volumes are
on the rise, so is complexity; and a broad range of rates and shipping
options makes it for difficult for customers to make the right shipping
choice. Businesses need to take the guesswork out of sending and select
the optimal sending option for each parcel or letter. Organisations can
now securely access shipping and mailing services on the new SendPro+
sending device. Over time, our suite of SendPro shipping solutions
operating on an open Android system will enable customers to access
additional value through a range of premium applications and
productivity tools.
For more information and to order, please visit SendPro+.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing
commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around
the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy
and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs
in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns;
cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping;
location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been
innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of
getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional
information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005032/en/