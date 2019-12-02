Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pitney Bowes Inc.    PBI

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pitney Bowes : Completes Sale of Software Solutions Business to Syncsort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:08pm EST

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services, today announced that the previously disclosed sale of its Software Solutions Business to Syncsort for $700 million in cash has been completed, with the exception of its software and data business in Australia, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Net proceeds from the sale, after closing costs, transaction fees and taxes will primarily be used to pay down debt. In the third and fourth quarter, the Company repaid term loans, secured a new Term Loan A and replaced its revolving credit facility.

The company first announced the sale of its Software Solutions Business to Syncsort in August 2019.

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Pitney Bowes and Cravath, Swaine & Moore was the Company’s legal advisor.

Recast Financial Statements

The operations of the Software Solutions Business have been classified as a discontinued operation in the Company's third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q. Amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to this presentation. Certain reclassified historical financial information reflecting the operations of the Software Solutions Business as a discontinued operations, can be found at the company’s website at www.pb.com/investorrelations under Financial Reporting.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PITNEY BOWES INC.
12:08pPITNEY BOWES : Completes Sale of Software Solutions Business to Syncsort
BU
11/27PITNEY BOWES / MORNING CONSULT SURVE : Black Friday, Cyber Monday finds favor am..
BU
11/26PITNEY BOWES : Wheeler Financial From Pitney Bowes Helps Thoroughbred Diagnostic..
BU
11/18PITNEY BOWES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13PITNEY BOWES : and Samsung Collaborate to Simplify Business Shipping with SendPr..
BU
11/12PITNEY BOWES : Announces Intelligent Locker Partnership with Luxer One
BU
11/11PITNEY BOWES ONLINE SHOPPING STUDY : Consumer Dissatisfaction with Holiday Shopp..
AQ
11/11PITNEY BOWES : Declares Common Stock Dividend
AQ
11/08PITNEY BOWES : Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
11/07PITNEY BOWES ONLINE SHOPPING STUDY : Consumer Dissatisfaction with Holiday Shopp..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 293 M
EBIT 2019 258 M
Net income 2019 37,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,12x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 805 M
Chart PITNEY BOWES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pitney Bowes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,45  $
Last Close Price 4,71  $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-20.30%805
CANON INC.4.48%29 435
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.68%19 334
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION10.48%5 264
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.39.82%5 148
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-25.93%3 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group