Pitney Bowes : and Samsung Collaborate to Simplify Business Shipping with SendPro Tablet

First of its Kind Solution Pairs Pitney Bowes’ Unmatched Sending Expertise with Samsung Mobile Technology to Help Businesses Save Time and Money



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance, and data, today announced an important evolution of the SendPro family with the addition of the SendPro Tablet, an all-in-one mobile solution that allows businesses to simplify their shipping workflows. The first-of-its-kind solution was built in collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, integrating Pitney Bowes’ innovative SendPro shipping application with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet to deliver a unique, portable and secure mobile shipping experience.

SendPro Tablet Solution

The shipping solution uses the large Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet pre-loaded with the SendPro Online app, and paired with a wireless keyboard, wireless label printer, and 70 lb. scale. It is secured for enterprise use with Samsung Knox – the company’s defense-grade security platform – which was a key element in Pitney Bowe’s selection of Samsung for its first SendProTablet solution. The platform is also supported by Knox Configure, making it easy for IT managers to send regular software updates, ensure the smooth functioning of applications, and provide customers with a seamless customer experience.

“The SendPro Tablet represents the next step in the evolution of office shipping and mailing to better meet the needs of today’s businesses,” said Jason Dies, EVP and President, Pitney Bowes Sending Technology Solutions. “By combining our shipping expertise with Samsung’s leadership in mobile technology and security, this introduces the digital innovations necessary to optimize portable smart technology and help our increasingly mobile clients get the flexibility to send from virtually anywhere in their office. This essentially removes the need for employees to be anchored to their desks or the mailroom.”

Other cutting-edge capabilities of the solution include:

Cameras on the front (5MP) and rear (8MP) that enable clients to pre-populate shipping information easily by taking a picture of an address.

The Rate Selector that allows clients to compare rates across major carriers to easily pick the best option – including cost and delivery time – to fulfill their needs.

A long-lasting battery, optimized by a powerful Octa-core processor and a beautiful high-resolution screen.

Flexibility and mobility to print shipping labels from any location in an office or facility.

“We are proud to collaborate with Pitney Bowes to create the first tablet-based SendPro shipping solution that transforms how businesses manage their shipping processes in today’s digital era,” said Taher Behbehani, Head of B2B Mobile, Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung’s enterprise tablet solutions help companies empower their mobile workforce to overcome real-world challenges, and this is a prime example of how we join with partners in our open ecosystem to help enterprises digitize their business practices in productive new ways.”

SendPro Tablet delivers a unique client experience, unmatched in today’s mobile business world. The multi-carrier platform enables businesses of all sizes to easily select the ideal sending option for everything they send, with access to exclusive discounts not available at the post office or carrier storefronts, saving businesses both time and money. Full shipment tracking and spend history across carriers is also available in one, convenient interface.

“The SendPro Tablet creates efficiencies that save our business time and money on each package we send,” said Cynthia Reed, Firm Administrator, Bucheri McCarthy and Metz LLP. “The reports provide us with the ability to understand and control shipping expenses, allowing us to spend in other areas of the business.”

About the SendPro Portfolio

As the latest addition to Pitney Bowes SendPro family of products, the SendPro Tablet is the result of the foundational work Pitney Bowes has done over the last few years to create products that meet and exceed clients evolving shipping and sending needs. In 2015, the company introduced the original SendPro Online application, the first-of-its-kind, cloud based multi-carrier shipping solution for the modern office. The SendPro P-Series launched in July of 2016, integrating shipping and mailing and managing incoming deliveries for high volume senders. In 2017, the SendPro C was launched, bringing that same multi-carrier shipping, mailing and tracking capabilities down market to businesses looking to simplify their shipping and mailing while reducing costs. The open platform allows third party developers to build applications, which exponentially increases Pitney Bowe’s ability to create value for its clients.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

