Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pitney Bowes Inc.    PBI

PITNEY BOWES INC. (PBI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Noteholders File Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) 3.625% Notes Due 2020 and 4.700% Notes Due 2023, issued in connection the Pitney Bowes September 13, 2017 public offering of the Notes, have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. Pitney Bowes is a global provider of mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/pitney-bowes-inc/

Pitney Bowes Made Misleading Statements in its Prospectus Documents

According to the complaint, Pitney Bowes filed its Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which formed part of the Registration Statement, pursuant to which Pitney Bowes sold $300 million worth of 3.625% Notes Due 2020 and $400 million worth of 4.700% Notes Due 2023. What the company failed to disclose, however, was that decreases in equipment sales in the North America Mailing division in the third quarter 2017, which had already reduced sales revenues in the company's SMBS segment, coupled with decreased margins in the SMBS segment had reduced Pitney Bowes third quarter 2017 net income and EBIT.

Pitney Bowes Investors Have Legal Options

If you would like more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PITNEY BOWES INC.
08:42pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Noteholders File Class Action
BU
12:17pPITNEY BOWES : 70-- SendSuite Tracking System for IACH, Fort Riley
AQ
09/20PITNEY BOWES : Mail Sorter Software License and Maintenance
AQ
09/16PITNEY BOWES : 74-- General Purpose Information Technology Equipment
AQ
09/12PITNEY BOWES : MILITARY $64,105 Federal Contract Awarded to Pitney Bowes
AQ
09/11PITNEY BOWES : Software and Data Marketplace Now Offering Data for Purchase Onli..
BU
09/10PITNEY BOWES : Parcel deliveries in year rise to 3.2bn
AQ
09/08PITNEY BOWES : 70 -- various pitney bowes postage equipment support/license rene..
AQ
09/04PITNEY BOWES : Lease for Pitney Bowes machines
AQ
09/04PITNEY BOWES : W-- Lease for Pitney Bowes machines
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19The Magic Formula Needs An Upgrade 
09/1050 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And Price Targets For September 
09/10Buy Urban Outfitters On Weakness - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/7/18) 
09/06PITNEY BOWES : A Slow Return Of Some Mojo 
09/05Beat The Recession With Dividends - Part 2 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 551 M
EBIT 2018 430 M
Net income 2018 204 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,2%
P/E ratio 2018 6,56
P/E ratio 2019 6,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 1 378 M
Chart PITNEY BOWES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pitney Bowes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,7 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Stanley J. Sutula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph Schmitt Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Eduardo R. Menascé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-34.44%1 378
CANON INC-15.65%42 045
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP9.09%23 040
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-25.71%7 067
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-18.69%5 320
KONICA MINOLTA INC6.23%5 199
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.