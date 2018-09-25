Robbins Arroyo LLP: Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Noteholders File Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:
PBI) 3.625% Notes Due 2020 and 4.700% Notes Due 2023, issued in
connection the Pitney Bowes September 13, 2017 public offering of the
Notes, have filed a class action complaint against the company's
officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1933. Pitney Bowes is a global provider of mail processing
equipment and integrated mail solutions.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/pitney-bowes-inc/
Pitney Bowes Made Misleading Statements in its Prospectus Documents
According to the complaint, Pitney Bowes filed its Prospectus with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which formed part of the
Registration Statement, pursuant to which Pitney Bowes sold $300 million
worth of 3.625% Notes Due 2020 and $400 million worth of 4.700% Notes
Due 2023. What the company failed to disclose, however, was that
decreases in equipment sales in the North America Mailing division in
the third quarter 2017, which had already reduced sales revenues in the
company's SMBS segment, coupled with decreased margins in the SMBS
segment had reduced Pitney Bowes third quarter 2017 net income and EBIT.
Pitney Bowes Investors Have Legal Options
If you would like more information about your rights and potential
remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006070/en/