04/27/2020 | 05:35am EDT

04/27/2020 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2020 / 11:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2020
Address: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de

27.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
Gutleutstrasse 175
60327 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1030197  27.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1030197&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
