Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Pivit Exploration Inc    PIVT   CA72581G1000

PIVIT EXPLORATION INC

(PIVT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/04 11:36:45 am
0.07 CAD   -6.67%
06:50pEarly Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Exploration Inc.
NE
06:59aPIVIT EXPLORATION : Announces financing
AQ
06/03PIVIT EXPLORATION : Corporate update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Exploration Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Mr. Ryan Kalt today announced that he has acquired an aggregate of 278,000 common shares of Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) ("Pivit" or the "Company"), an aggregate of 450,000 stock options of Pivit, and an aggregate of 715,000 units of Pivit, with each unit comprised of one common share of Pivit and one common share purchase warrant of Pivit. The 278,000 common shares were acquired through a series of purchases on the Canadian Securities Exchange between January 3, 2019 and April 12, 2019, under which Mr. Kalt paid an aggregate of $23,129.60, representing an average price of $0.0832 per share. The stock options were issued to Mr. Kalt on May 31, 2019. The units were purchased by Mr. Kalt in a private placement financing transaction on June 5, 2019 at a price of $0.07 per unit, for an aggregate purchase price of $50,050.00. Collectively, the options, shares and warrants acquired by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 9.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (assuming exercise of all of the warrants and stock options).

Mr. Kalt now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 4,116,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 17.07% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (or 5,281,000 common shares of Pivit representing 21.90% of the issued and outstanding shares, assuming exercise of all stock options and warrants). The options were issued to Mr. Kalt as an officer and director of the Company. The shares and warrants were acquired by Mr. Kalt for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of Pivit either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Pivit either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"
Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from Pivit's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Michael Raven of Beadle Raven LLP at 1.604.899.6401.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45353


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVIT EXPLORATION INC
06:50pEarly Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Exploration Inc.
NE
06:59aPIVIT EXPLORATION : Announces financing
AQ
06/03PIVIT EXPLORATION : Corporate update
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION : Completes Initial Exploration Program on Moosehead East Gold..
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION : Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Ex..
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION : To acquire pinot gold inc. secures strategic & district-scal..
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION INC : . to Acquire Pinot Gold Inc.; Secures Strategic and Dist..
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION : Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Pivit Ex..
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION : IIROC Trade Resumption - PIVT
AQ
2018PIVIT EXPLORATION INC : . to Acquire Pinot Gold Inc.; Secures Strategic and Dist..
AQ
More news
Chart PIVIT EXPLORATION INC
Duration : Period :
Pivit Exploration Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Bruno John Franz England President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Parker Masters Chief Financial Officer & Non Independent Director
Dusan Berka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVIT EXPLORATION INC-30.00%0
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD39.87%13 835
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 981
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 208
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.41.28%6 749
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED63.48%3 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About