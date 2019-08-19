Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER: Kaskela Law LLC Reminds Pivotal Software, Inc. Shareholders of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit – PVTL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:46pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) (“Pivotal” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Pivotal investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pivotal-software-inc/.

As detailed in the shareholder complaint, on June 4, 2019, Pivotal reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and disclosed to investors that “sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter.” Notably, a Wedbush Securities analyst characterized the Company’s quarterly operating results as “disastrous,” and asserted that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

Following this news, shares of Pivotal’s stock fell from $18.54 per share to $10.89 per share, a decline of $7.65 per share, or over 40% in value, on heavy trading volume.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Pivotal’s stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 19, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Pivotal investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
08/19FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kaskela Law LLC Reminds Pivotal Software, Inc. Shareho..
BU
08/15INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
08/15Pivotal Software Up 68%; In Talks With VMware
DJ
08/15DEADLINE ALERT - PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, I : August 19, 2019
PR
08/15PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14MICHAEL DELL : VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
RE
08/14PATRICK THOMAS : VMware in Talks to Buy Pivotal for $15 a Share -- Update
DJ
08/14PVTL 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds Pivotal Software (PVTL) Invest..
BU
08/14PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : In Discussions With VMware Regarding Potential Business Combi..
BU
08/14Pivotal Up 71% After Hours, VMware in Talks to Buy Company -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,0 M
Net income 2020 -142 M
Finance 2020 715 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -36,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 3 766 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,44  $
Last Close Price 13,85  $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-15.29%3 807
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.27%1 039 408
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.77%34 368
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.60.07%19 420
SYNOPSYS53.11%19 334
SPLUNK INC19.75%18 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group