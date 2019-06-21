Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pivotal Software, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 20, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is (1) Pivotal common stock purchased or otherwise acquired pursuant to or traceable to Pivotal’s April 2018 initial public offering and/or (2) Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 through June 4, 2019.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-pivotal-software-inc/

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Pivotal Software, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, August 19, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
02:46pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
02:01pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities ..
BU
12:49pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pivotal..
BU
06/20PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel..
PR
06/20ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
06/20PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dalla..
PR
06/20ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims A..
BU
06/17PVTL INVESTIGATION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) In..
PR
06/14PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/13SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Pivotal Software..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,2 M
Net income 2020 -132 M
Finance 2020 720 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Capitalization 3 143 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,4 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-30.46%5 074
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.59%918 312
RED HAT7.04%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.78%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.64.31%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About