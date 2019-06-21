Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pivotal Software, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 20, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is (1) Pivotal common stock purchased or otherwise acquired pursuant to or traceable to Pivotal’s April 2018 initial public offering and/or (2) Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 through June 4, 2019.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Pivotal Software, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, August 19, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

