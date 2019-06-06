Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. Investors (PVTL)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. (“Pivotal Software” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVTL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2019, after the market closed, the Company conveyed its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results, which were negatively impacted by “sales execution and a complex technology landscape.” Also, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives asserted in addition to the “disastrous” operating results, that the Company’s management team, “does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.65, or more than 41%, to close at $10.89 per share on June 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

