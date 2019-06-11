Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. Investors (PVTL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. (“Pivotal Software” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVTL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2019, after the market closed, the Company conveyed its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results, which were negatively impacted by “sales execution and a complex technology landscape.” Also, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives asserted in addition to the “disastrous” operating results, that the Company’s management team “does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

On this news, shares of Pivotal Software fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Pivotal Software securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

