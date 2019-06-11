Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. Investors (PVTL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. (“Pivotal Software” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVTL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2019, after the market closed, the Company conveyed its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results, which were negatively impacted by “sales execution and a complex technology landscape.” Also, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives asserted in addition to the “disastrous” operating results, that the Company’s management team “does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

On this news, shares of Pivotal Software fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Pivotal Software securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
06:16pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal S..
BU
06/07INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/07PIVOTAL SOFTWARE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losse..
PR
06/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal Softw..
BU
06/06PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
06/05PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Lost Money in Pivotal Software, Inc.?
BU
06/05Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal S..
BU
06/05Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against Pivotal S..
BU
06/05GameStop, Pivotal Software fall; Campbell, Salesforce rise
AQ
06/05INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,2 M
Net income 2020 -132 M
Finance 2020 720 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Capitalization 2 942 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,4 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-31.80%5 074
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.55%918 312
RED HAT5.41%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.47%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.54.48%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About