PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pivotal Software, Inc. - PVTL

08/29/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) to VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Class A shareholders of Pivotal will receive only $15 in cash for each share of Pivotal that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pvtl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,0 M
Net income 2020 -142 M
Finance 2020 715 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -39,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,44x
EV / Sales2021 3,76x
Capitalization 4 094 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,83  $
Last Close Price 14,90  $
Spread / Highest target 0,67%
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-8.87%4 094
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.64%1 035 056
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.39%33 587
SYNOPSYS62.26%20 552
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.35%18 720
SPLUNK INC5.46%16 604
