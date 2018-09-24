Pivotal Software : Announces Winners of the 2018 Partner Awards

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform
provider, today announced the winners of the 2018 Pivotal Partner
Awards. This is the first year that Pivotal has recognized specific
members of its partner community for their excellence in building and
delivering solutions to joint customers. Award winners from around the
world were recognized at the SpringOne Platform Conference taking place
September 24–27, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
The 2018 Pivotal Partner Awards honored 21 partners in 14 categories.
Award winners were selected from more than 170 systems integrators and
more than 70 different independent software vendors worldwide based on
their impact to Pivotal customers, market momentum, and their successful
implementation of Pivotal’s values and methodologies.
“Pivotal’s ecosystem and market presence is growing, thanks to our
partners. Their investment in building their Pivotal-related practices
and integrations, immersing themselves in our technology and
methodologies, and delivering outstanding outcomes to our joint
customers are transforming the way the world builds software. These
investments and outcomes are how Pivotal has built a different kind of
ecosystem,” said Nick Cayou, Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Pivotal.
“It’s an honor to recognize the Partner Award winners. Our partners are
bringing innovative solutions to difficult technical and business
challenges. Congratulations to each winner.”
The categories and winners appear below.
Systems Integrator of the Year for Innovation: Accenture
Systems Integrator of the Year for Application Scale: Cognizant
Systems Integrator of the Year for Platform Scale: CGI
Independent Software Vendor of the Year for Consumption: Apigee
Managed Service Provider of the Year: Rackspace
Breakthrough Systems Integrator of the Year: Magenic
Rising Star Systems Integrator of the Year: HCL Technologies
Rising Star Independent Software Vendor of the Year: Minio
Agile Systems Integrator of the Year: Solstice
Agile Independent Software Vendor of the Year: Dynatrace
Independent Software Vendor of the Year for Security: Black Duck by
Synopsys
Do the Right Thing Partner of the Year: Solace Systems
Customer Impact Systems Integrators of the Year:
-
CapGemini
-
FME
-
MEGAZONE
-
Perficient, Inc.
-
Syntel, Inc.
Customer Impact Independent Software Vendors of the Year:
-
AppDynamics
-
MongoDB, Inc.
-
New Relic, Inc.
-
Redis Labs
About Pivotal Software, Inc.
Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique
methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they
build and run their most important software applications. Our technology
is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in
software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.
