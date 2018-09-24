Pivotal Software : Announces Winners of the 2018 Partner Awards

Partners recognized for outstanding solutions and services delivered with Pivotal

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today announced the winners of the 2018 Pivotal Partner Awards. This is the first year that Pivotal has recognized specific members of its partner community for their excellence in building and delivering solutions to joint customers. Award winners from around the world were recognized at the SpringOne Platform Conference taking place September 24–27, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

The 2018 Pivotal Partner Awards honored 21 partners in 14 categories. Award winners were selected from more than 170 systems integrators and more than 70 different independent software vendors worldwide based on their impact to Pivotal customers, market momentum, and their successful implementation of Pivotal’s values and methodologies.

“Pivotal’s ecosystem and market presence is growing, thanks to our partners. Their investment in building their Pivotal-related practices and integrations, immersing themselves in our technology and methodologies, and delivering outstanding outcomes to our joint customers are transforming the way the world builds software. These investments and outcomes are how Pivotal has built a different kind of ecosystem,” said Nick Cayou, Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Pivotal. “It’s an honor to recognize the Partner Award winners. Our partners are bringing innovative solutions to difficult technical and business challenges. Congratulations to each winner.”

The categories and winners appear below.

Systems Integrator of the Year for Innovation: Accenture

Systems Integrator of the Year for Application Scale: Cognizant

Systems Integrator of the Year for Platform Scale: CGI

Independent Software Vendor of the Year for Consumption: Apigee

Managed Service Provider of the Year: Rackspace

Breakthrough Systems Integrator of the Year: Magenic

Rising Star Systems Integrator of the Year: HCL Technologies

Rising Star Independent Software Vendor of the Year: Minio

Agile Systems Integrator of the Year: Solstice

Agile Independent Software Vendor of the Year: Dynatrace

Independent Software Vendor of the Year for Security: Black Duck by Synopsys

Do the Right Thing Partner of the Year: Solace Systems

Customer Impact Systems Integrators of the Year:

CapGemini

FME

MEGAZONE

Perficient, Inc.

Syntel, Inc.

Customer Impact Independent Software Vendors of the Year:

AppDynamics

MongoDB, Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

Redis Labs

