Pivotal Software : Announces Winners of the 2019 Partner Awards

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today announced the winners of the 2019 Pivotal Partner Awards. This is the second year that Pivotal has recognized specific members of its partner community for their excellence in building and delivering solutions to joint customers. Award winners from around the world were recognized at the SpringOne Platform conference, taking place October 7–10, 2019, in Austin, TX.

The 2019 Pivotal Partner Awards honored 19 partners in 9 categories. Award winners were selected from more than 170 systems integrators and more than 130 different independent software vendors worldwide based on their impact to Pivotal customers, collaboration with Pivots, and their advocacy of Pivotal’s values and methodologies.

Pivotal’s ecosystem is unique and growing. Pivotal’s ISV ecosystem has grown with the market’s adoption of Pivotal Container Service® (PKS). In May, Pivotal announced it would recognize the VMware PKS Partner Application Program to demonstrate vendor support for software running on PKS. Over 600 developers and architects from partner organizations have graduated from the Platform Acceleration Lab program. Five out of six of the companies that Forrester Research recognized as leaders in the 3Q19 Application Modernization and Migration Services Forrester Wave have dedicated labs or centers of excellence for their Pivotal practice. These locations feature Pivotal’s software technology and methodologies for application development and modernization.

“Pivotal partners differently. Our partners are building their Pivotal-related practices and integrations around the paradigms and practices that define our brand. Like us, these partners are relentlessly focused on delivering outstanding outcomes to our joint customers. Together, we are transforming the way the world builds software,” said Nick Cayou, Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Pivotal. “Pivotal’s customers are thriving, thanks to our partners. It’s an honor to recognize the Partner Award winners. Congratulations to each winner.”

The categories and winners appear below.

Partners of the Year for Customer Impact:

Global Systems Integrator: Accenture

Americas Systems Integrator: Mphasis

EMEA Systems Integrator: CGI

APJ Systems Integrator: Masterson

Independent Software Vendor: Dynatrace

Partners of the Year for Cloud-Native Advocacy:

Global Systems Integrator: Perficient

Americas Systems Integrator: Solstice

EMEA Systems Integrator: HCL Technologies

Independent Software Vendor: Solace Systems

Systems Integrator Partners of the Year for Customer Collaboration:

Global: Magenic

Americas: Altoros

EMEA: ITQ

Public Sector: Raytheon

Systems Integrator Partners of the Year for Customer Scale:

Global: Cognizant

Americas: Mphasis

EMEA: CGI

Breakthrough Systems Integrator Partners of the Year:

Global: Wipro Limited

Americas: NTT Data

EMEA: Atos

Rising Star Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year: Portworx

Agile Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year: AppDynamics

