Pivotal Software : Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pivotal Software, Inc.

On June 20, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Pivotal Software, Inc. that they only have until Monday, August 19, 2019 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased Pivotal Software, Inc. shares (1) traceable to Pivotal’s April 2018 initial public offering and/or (2) Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-investors-of-imminent-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-the-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-pivotal-software-inc/

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

Robin Hester

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

(405) 235-1560/Fax: (405) 239-2112

Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com - www.federmanlaw.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005914/en/