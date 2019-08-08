Log in
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pivotal Software : Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pivotal Software, Inc.

0
08/08/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

On June 20, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Pivotal Software, Inc. that they only have until Monday, August 19, 2019 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased Pivotal Software, Inc. shares (1) traceable to Pivotal’s April 2018 initial public offering and/or (2) Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-investors-of-imminent-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-the-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-pivotal-software-inc/

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560/Fax: (405) 239-2112
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com - www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,0 M
Net income 2020 -142 M
Finance 2020 715 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 2 347 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,64  $
Last Close Price 8,63  $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 92,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-47.22%2 347
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.61%1 032 918
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.47%34 207
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.59.04%19 311
SYNOPSYS49.85%19 043
SPLUNK INC17.04%18 429
