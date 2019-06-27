Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pivotal Software : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pivotal Software, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 19, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. (“Pivotal Software” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVTL) investors who purchased (1) common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Pivotal Software’s April 2018 initial public offering (the “Offering” or “IPO”); and/or (2) securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pivotal Software investors have until August 19, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In April 2018, Pivotal Software completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 42 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share.

On June 4, 2019, after the market closed, the Company conveyed its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results, which were negatively impacted by “sales execution and a complex technology landscape.” Also, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives asserted in addition to the “disastrous” operating results, that the Company’s management team, “does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.65, or more than 41%, to close at $10.89 per share on June 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (2) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry’s sentiment shifted away from Pivotal Software’s principal products because the Company's products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pivotal Software securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 19, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
06/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/24PVTL CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Cla..
PR
06/23ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIR : Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..
PR
06/21PVTL Hagens Berman Alerts Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Investors to Federal ..
PR
06/21FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
06/21PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities ..
BU
06/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pivotal..
BU
06/20PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel..
PR
06/20ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
06/20PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dalla..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,2 M
Net income 2020 -132 M
Finance 2020 720 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Capitalization 2 820 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-36.57%2 820
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.37%1 026 281
RED HAT6.77%33 271
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.25%30 940
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%23 521
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.59.68%19 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About