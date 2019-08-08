Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pivotal Software : Hagens Berman Reminds Pivotal Software (PVTL) Investors of August 19, 2019 Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000 May Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) of the August 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pivotal securities during the Class Period (April 21, 2018 - June 4, 2019) and suffered losses you are automatically included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PVTL

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PVTL@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed problems with (1) Pivotal’s sales execution, and (2) sales deferrals, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth for the Company’s outdated and sub-standard product platform. Wedbush analysts reportedly called Pivotal’s Q1 2020 results and guidance a “train wreck” and asserted that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether management misrepresented customer demand for its main Cloud Foundry offering,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PVTL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PVTL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
08:06pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Hagens Berman Reminds Pivotal Software (PVTL) Investors of Au..
BU
05:28pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaint..
BU
08/06PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Named To Fast Company's List Of The 50 Best Workplaces for In..
AQ
08/05PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : CORRECTING and REPLACING Pivotal Named To Fast Company's Inau..
BU
07/19LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
07/16Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pi..
PR
07/16PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Makes Kubernetes Easier for Developers and Operators
BU
07/05KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
07/03KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
06/28DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,0 M
Net income 2020 -142 M
Finance 2020 715 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 2 409 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,64  $
Last Close Price 8,86  $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 87,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-47.22%2 347
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.61%1 032 918
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.47%34 207
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.59.04%19 311
SYNOPSYS49.85%19 043
SPLUNK INC17.04%18 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group