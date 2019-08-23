Log in
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
Pivotal Software : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Ocean Power Technologies, Pivotal Software, Up Fintech, or Tilray?

08/23/2019 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ACB, OPTT, PVTL, TIGR, and TLRY.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-aurora-cannabis-ocean-power-technologies-pivotal-software-up-fintech-or-tilray-300906332.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
