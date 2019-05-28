Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pivotal Software : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today announced that Rob Mee, Pivotal’s Chief Executive Officer and Cynthia Gaylor, Pivotal’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay will be accessible on Pivotal’s investor relations web page at https://pivotal.io/investors.

About Pivotal

Pivotal brings together our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they build software and run their most strategic applications. Our products are used by Global 2000 companies and millions of developers to make software development and IT operations a strategic advantage. Learn more at pivotal.io.

Source: Pivotal Investor Relations

©2019 Pivotal Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Pivotal is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Pivotal Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
08:03aPIVOTAL SOFTWARE : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference
BU
05/13PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Date
BU
04/12PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/27PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Gravitational, and Google Water Kubernetes Expansion
AQ
03/21PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Strengthens Its Commitment to PostgreSQL in the Enterprise
AQ
03/19PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Strengthens Its Commitment to PostgreSQL in the Enterprise Wi..
BU
03/14PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/14PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
03/14PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Re..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 803 M
EBIT 2020 -37,5 M
Net income 2020 -126 M
Finance 2020 704 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
Capitalization 5 802 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,7 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC30.64%5 802
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.29%967 354
RED HAT5.72%33 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.56%31 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%19 550
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.17%17 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About