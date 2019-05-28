Pivotal Software : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform
provider, today announced that Rob Mee, Pivotal’s Chief Executive
Officer and Cynthia Gaylor, Pivotal’s Chief Financial Officer, will
present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology
Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
PT.
A live audio webcast and replay will be accessible on Pivotal’s investor
relations web page at https://pivotal.io/investors.
About Pivotal
Pivotal brings together our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and
unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the
way they build software and run their most strategic applications. Our
products are used by Global 2000 companies and millions of developers to
make software development and IT operations a strategic advantage. Learn
more at pivotal.io.
