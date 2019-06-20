Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pivotal Software Inc    PVTL

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Misled Shareholders According to Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its April 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Pivotal Software is a cloud platform technology.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/pivotal-software-inc/

Pivotal Accused of Inflating IPO Price

According to the complaint, Pivotal Software went public in an initial public offering in April 2018 for $638 million in gross proceeds. However, Pivotal failed to disclose it was already experiencing diminished growth prospects as customers and industry sentiment shifted away from Pivotal's principal offering because it was outdated and incompatible with the industry standard platform. As the truth was revealed, Pivotal shares plummeted. On June 4, 2019, Pivotal reported disappointing financial and operating results, which it attributed to sales execution challenges with its disjointed product offering and the need to reengineer its primary PAS. On this news, Pivotal's stock fell over 40% to close at $10.89 per share.

Pivotal Software Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
06:08pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
12:31pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Wipro Launches Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dalla..
PR
10:31aROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM : Announces Investigation of Securities Claims A..
BU
06/17PVTL INVESTIGATION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) In..
PR
06/14PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/13SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Pivotal Software..
BU
06/12PIVOTAL SOFTWARE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf..
BU
06/12MPHASIS : and Pivotal Continue to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Drive Im..
PR
06/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pivotal S..
BU
06/07INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,2 M
Net income 2020 -132 M
Finance 2020 720 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Capitalization 3 143 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,4 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-29.30%5 074
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.07%918 312
RED HAT6.15%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.21%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.59.18%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About