Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) resulting from allegations that Pivotal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, advising investors that “sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter.” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a “train wreck” and characterized the Company’s operating results as “disastrous,” asserting that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

On this news, Pivotal's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019.

