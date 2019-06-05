Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) resulting from allegations that
Pivotal may have issued materially misleading business information to
the investing public.
On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and
operating results for the first quarter of 2019, advising investors that
“sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the
quarter.” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a
“train wreck” and characterized the Company’s operating results as
“disastrous,” asserting that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a
handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles
and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter
will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its
investors).”
On this news, Pivotal's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading
on June 5, 2019.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Pivotal investors. If you purchased shares of Pivotal please
visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1591.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen
Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
