PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims against Pivotal Software, Inc. – PVTL

06/05/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) resulting from allegations that Pivotal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, advising investors that “sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter.” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a “train wreck” and characterized the Company’s operating results as “disastrous,” asserting that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”

On this news, Pivotal's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Pivotal investors. If you purchased shares of Pivotal please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1591.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
