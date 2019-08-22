Log in
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC

(PVTL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 05:30:00 pm
14.685 USD   +7.43%
05:58pVMware to Buy Pivotal Software and Carbon Black -- Update
DJ
04:42pVMware to Buy Pivotal Software and Carbon Black -- Update
DJ
04:40pVMware to Buy Pivotal Software and Carbon Black
DJ
VMware to Buy Pivotal Software and Carbon Black -- Update

08/22/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

By Maria Armental and Josh Beckerman

Software company VMware Inc. reached agreements to buy Pivotal Software Inc. and security cloud provider Carbon Black Inc., VMware said Thursday. VMWare values the deals at a $4.8 billion.

"These acquisitions address two critical technology priorities of all businesses today -- building modern, enterprise-grade applications and protecting enterprise workloads and clients," WMware Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.

The proposed deals were disclosed as VMware reported results for the quarter ended Aug. 2, including a nearly $5 billion tax benefit tied to the transfer of some intellectual property rights to its Irish subsidiary.

The Silicon Valley company, which is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc. and holds a roughly 15% stake in Pivotal, disclosed this month that it was discussing a potential acquisition of Pivotal for $15 a share. On Thursday, VMware said the proposed deal called for a blended price a share of $11.71, comprised of $15 a share in cash to Pivotal Class A stockholders, and VMware's Class B shares exchanged for Pivotal Class B shares held by Dell at a ratio of 0.0550 share of VMware Class B common Stock for each share of Pivotal Class B common stock.

The deal, with an expected net cash payout of $800 million, would increase Dell's stake in VMware to 81.09%, based on shares currently outstanding, VMware said Thursday.

VMware will acquire Carbon Black through a cash tender offer for $26 a share for a net cash payout of $1.9 billion.

Both deals are expected to close in the second half of the current business year, which ends Jan. 31.

Second-quarter profit surged to $4.93 billion, or $11.83 a share, from $644 million, or $1.56 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.60 a share from $1.54 a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 12% to $2.44 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.05 a share, or $1.55 a share as adjusted, on $2.43 billion in revenue.

The results included a paper loss of $538 million from its investment in Pivotal, which went public last year, compared with a $231 million gain on the investment in the year-ago period.

The so-called fair value of the Pivotal investment is primarily based on Pivotal's closing stock price on the last trading day of each fiscal quarter. Pivotal started trading at $16.75 when it went public but traded around $9 in early August, according to FactSet. On Thursday, the stock closed at $13.70.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com and Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARBON BLACK INC 7.69% 24.5 Delayed Quote.69.52%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.12% 49.04 Delayed Quote.0.23%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 9.04 Delayed Quote.17.12%
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC 0.22% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
VMWARE, INC. 0.04% 148.15 Delayed Quote.7.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 761 M
EBIT 2020 -45,0 M
Net income 2020 -142 M
Finance 2020 715 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -35,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 3 717 M
Chart PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Pivotal Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,44  $
Last Close Price 13,70  $
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Mee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cook President
Paul A. Maritz Executive Chairman
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Onsi Fakhouri Senior Vice President-Cloud Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC-16.39%3 717
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.14%1 059 718
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.69%34 682
SYNOPSYS54.27%19 763
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.58.21%19 524
SPLUNK INC22.52%19 291
