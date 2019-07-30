Pixelworks Technology Powers New Black Shark 2 Pro Gaming Smartphone for Superior Display Performance

BEIJING, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of advanced power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that the new Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone utilizes the Iris processor from Pixelworks, featuring True View™ auto-adaptive display capabilities to ensure consistently high visual quality across a wide variety of viewing environments, including low light conditions, where its latest DC Dimming 2.0 feature eliminates undesired screen flickering on AMOLED displays.



Powered by the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, the Black Shark 2 Pro is built for HDR gaming with a 6.39” FHD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display and 1080x2340 resolution. Utilizing the Pixelworks Iris visual processor and an AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, the Black Shark 2 Pro delivers cinematic viewing quality to bring high-performance gaming to life.

As the fourth device in Black Shark’s lineup of high-performance flagship gaming smartphones, Black Shark 2 Pro features a full suite of Pixelworks display processing enhancements, including:



MotionEngine® technology , with industry-leading motion estimation, motion compensation to eliminate unintended judder and blur from moving images

, with industry-leading motion estimation, motion compensation to eliminate unintended judder and blur from moving images Always-HDR mode using real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color in non-HDR video and gaming content

using real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more detail and shades of color in non-HDR video and gaming content Picture Quality Enhancement and High-efficiency Display Calibration that together deliver video and gaming experiences with superior clarity, sharpness and color accuracy

that together deliver video and gaming experiences with superior clarity, sharpness and color accuracy True View™ Adaptive Display features for optimal viewing in ambient lighting conditions with varying brightness and tone, including Day Light View, Reading Mode and Night View with DC Dimming 2.0

“Mobile gaming enthusiasts are some of our most demanding smartphone consumers, requiring exceptional performance, innovation and an extremely immersive gaming experience to drive their purchasing decisions,” said Peter Wu, CEO at Black Shark. “Black Shark and Pixelworks have pushed the boundaries again with industry-leading visual processing to create a cinematic gaming experience that sets a new bar for mobile performance.”

Todd DeBonis, Pixelworks President and CEO added, “As a pioneer in the mobile gaming segment, Black Shark is committed to setting new performance benchmarks. Black Shark 2 Pro is the perfect platform to highlight advanced color balance and the latest DC Dimming functionality by Pixelworks, using our dedicated visual processor optimized for high-definition, smooth, flicker-free motion.”

The Pixelworks Iris chip is a mobile visual processor with an industry-leading feature set that optimizes display system performance and power efficiency for both AMOLED and LCD screens to deliver a compelling gaming and video experience to Black Shark 2 Pro users.

Black Shark introduced the Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone at a launch event on July 30, 2019 in Beijing, China. Online reservations can be made now on the official Black Shark China website.

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the company’s global website: http://global.blackshark.com/

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, and MotionEngine are registered trademarks of Pixelworks Inc. True View is a trademark of Pixelworks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact:

Brett L Perry

Shelton Group

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Media Contact:

Agnes Toan

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: comms@pixelworks.com