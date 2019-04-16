Log in
PIXELWORKS, INC.

Pixelworks to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2

04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of advanced power-efficient visual processing solutions, will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after market close. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Steven Moore, Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call will be open to all interested investors through telephone and live audio Web broadcast. The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-877-359-9508 and using passcode 3885227. International callers should dial +1-224-357-2393, using the same passcode.

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast it will be archived on the Company’s website and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s investor page at www.pixelworks.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, May 9, 2019, and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 and using passcode 3885227.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks creates, develops and markets high-efficiency visual display processing and advanced video delivery solutions for the highest quality display and streaming applications. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics and professional displays, as well as video delivery and streaming solutions. The Company is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Shelton Group
Brett L Perry
P: 214-272-0070
E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:
Pixelworks, Inc.
E: info@pixelworks.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
