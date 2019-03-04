Log in
Pixelworks to Participate at the ROTH Conference on March 18

03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced management will participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Dana Point, CA. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Steven Moore, Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to host a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, March 18, 2019. Management will also be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their ROTH Capital Partners representative. A webcast and archived replay of the Company’s fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of Pixelworks’ website at http://www.pixelworks.com.

About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks creates, develops and markets high-efficiency visual display processing and advanced video delivery solutions for the highest quality display and streaming applications. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics and professional displays, as well as video delivery and streaming solutions. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
P: +1-214-272-0070
E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact
Pixelworks, Inc.
E: info@pixelworks.com

 

110527 PXLW logo JPEG.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
