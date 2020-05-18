Log in
Pixium Vision : Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2020 - Decision of a closed virtual session and procedure

05/18/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Paris, May 18, 2020 – 5.45PM CEST - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives,announces that its Annual General meeting will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 09:00 CEST in a closed virtual session.

In compliance with recent French legislation1 and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), Pixium Vision confirms that its Annual General Meeting will take place on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 am (CEST) in a closed virtual session (excluding the physical presence of shareholders and authorized attendees) to preserve everyone’s safety.

It is hereby reminded that the AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder. Such right shall be exclusively exercised through a vote by proxy and, except for particular cases, prior to the shareholders meeting taking place.

Documents including the shareholders’ brochure (‘brochure de convocation’ in French only) and the voting form are available at the following links:

Shareholders brochure

Voting Form

In order to be taken into account a shareholding certificate issued by the shareholder’s broker shall be sent with the voting form. The voting form and the holding certificate shall be either mailed to:

Société Générale, Services Assemblée Générale, 32 rue du Champ de Tir – CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3

or emailed to: investors@pixium-vision.com

Deadline for reception is May 25, 2020

It is also possible to send a power of attorney without indication of a representative (blank power of attorney) or to give power to a representative of his or her choice.

We are strongly recommending vote by mail.

The webcast of the Shareholders Meeting will be available on Pixium Vision’s website as well as through the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/pixiumvision/20200528_1/

The shareholders’ presentation will be released on the company’s web site at 9:00 am (CEST) on the day of the meeting at https://www.pixium-vision.com/shareholders-general-meeting/

A Q&A session will be organized during the webcast or questions could be sent in advance at investors@pixium-vision.com.

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Didier Laurens
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision;  www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

              www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 



1 Bill of 23 March 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and decree dated 25 March 2020. Decision of the CEO based on delegation by the Board of Directors on April 2, 2020.

 

 

