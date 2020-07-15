Log in
Pixium Vision : announces final share capital breakdown and strengthening of two historical investors following successful completion of capital increase over 7.3 million

07/15/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Pixium Vision announces final share capital breakdown and strengthening of two historical investors following successful completion of capital increase over €7.3 million

Paris, 15 July 2020 – 7.00 a.m. CET – Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announces the final breakdown of the share capital following the successful completion of the capital increase.

The successful capital increase allowed Pixium Vision to raise €7.3million by issuing 14,684,919 new shares at €0.50 per share. Historical investors such as Sofinnova and Bpifrance increased their holding in Pixium Vision while Omnes Capital Concert and Abingworth did not participate in this round. Omnes Capital Concert holding in the firm has decreased below the 5% holding threshold, this passive crossing threshold resulting from the increase of the number of shares made up the share capital.

“I would like to thank all our shareholders, particularly Sofinnova and Bpifrance Participations for renewing their trust in Pixium Vision’s ambitious project. The Prima System is progressing well towards a European and US launch and we are excited for the possibility of submitting the PRIMAvera pivotal study in the very near term, with the start expected later this year or in the first half 2021. Our transition from a Research to a commercial organization is well underway alongside an increased presence in the US. We look forward to upcoming opportunities to showcase the Prima system and the Pixium Vision equity story to US investors” said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision.

The breakdown of the share capital of the Company after the Capital Increase is the following:

 After Capital Increase
 Number of shares and voting rights% of share capital and voting rights
Sofinnova Capital VII6,637,04815.89%
   
Innobio2,134,0945.11%
Bpifrance Participations4,016,2509.62%
Groupe Bpifrance[*]6,150,34414.73%
   
Abingworth Holdings Sàrl2,086,7205.00%
Omnes Capital concert1,436,7943.44%
Bernard Gilly159,2360.38%
Treasury shares79,147(1)0.19%
Free float25,211,03260.37%
TOTAL41,760,321100.00%

 (1) Non-voting treasury shares held by the Company at 30 June 2020.

________________________

*Amendments to the press releases of June 12 and July 6, 2020: [1] Innobio and Bpifrance Participations do not act together.


Contacts

Pixium Vision
Guillaume Renondin
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor relation
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 69 99 37 83

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

 www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 



Attachment

