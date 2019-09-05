Log in
PIXIUM VISION

PIX
Pixium Vision : to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Events

09/05/2019

Pixium Vision to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Events

Paris, 5 September 2019 – 5:45 PM CEST - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announced that it will be attending the following upcoming conferences:

  • EURETINA Congress 2019, (European Society of Retina Specialists), Paris, Sept 5-8
    • Dr. Yannick Le Mer to present data on one-year results with PRIMA, a photovoltaic wireless subretinal implant for advanced atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration.
    • Friday, 6 September, 12:18 pm, Room 241
       
  • H.C. Wainwright 21st Global Annual Investment Conference, New York, Sept 8-10
    • Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision, will deliver a corporate presentation and provide a clinical development update to investors.
    • Tuesday, September 10, 10:00 am EDT, Room Adams
       
  • Retina Society 2019, London, Sept 15-18
    • Dr. Mahi Muqit to present data on one-year results of a photovoltaic wireless subretinal implant for advanced atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration.
    • Thursday, 12 September, 3:27 pm, Grand Ballroom
       
  • 7th Annual HealthTech Investment Forum, Basel, Sept 24
    • Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision, will speak on the panel entitled Corporate Strategy for MedTech/Device Companies Panel along with industry key players. Room Boston, 8:50 am.
    • In addition, Lloyd Diamond will present at the Neurotech Innovation: Devices, Software and Diagnostics Panel. The recording of the meeting will be available on Pixium Vision website after the meeting. Room Boston, Track C at 11:30 am

 

  • Macula Today 2019, Rome, Sept 30
    • Prof. Andrea Cusumano to present data on Artificial Vision: PRIMA subretinal prosthesis and the results of the feasibility study after 12 months of follow-up
    • Monday, 30 September, 3:30 pm, Sala Terrazzo “Monte Mario”

****

Prima System is designed to restore sight in patients blinded by retinal dystrophies – a very significant unmet medical need. It features a miniaturized and totally wireless sub-retinal implant and augmented reality glasses. The 2x2 millimeter wide, 30-micron thick photovoltaic chip contains 378 electrodes. Implanted under the retina via a minimally invasive surgical procedure, it acts like an array of a tiny solar panel powered by pulsed near infrared light projected from a miniature projector transmitting images captured on a mini camera. The camera and projector technologies are integrated into augmented reality glasses, which together with the implant, make the Prima System. The target population includes patients with atrophic dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). In addition to a clinical trial in five atrophic dry-AMD patients in France, Prima System also is authorized for clinical testing in a similar five-patient feasibility study in U.S.

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of severe vision loss and legal blindness in people over the age of 65 in North America and Europe. The global impact is significant with current projected estimates for people living with AMD of around 196 million people worldwide and expected rapid growth due to ageing population. Around 1,000 new patients are diagnosed everyday in Europe and U.S. There are two forms of advanced AMD: the wet form, where treatment like anti-VEGF injections slows down the disease progression, and the dry form that is most frequent, where there is currently no curative treatment available. More than 5 million patients are afflicted with advanced dry AMD, also referred to as Geographic Atrophy. Patients suffering from this retinal dystrophy gradually lose their central vision (responsible for high visual acuity, e.g. for reading and face recognition) due to the loss of photoreceptors.

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

 

For more information, please visit:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

And follow us on : @PixiumVision;  www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

                www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Didier Laurens
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68

Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investors relation
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 62 54

 

Disclaimer:

This press release may expressly or implicitly contain forward-looking statements relating to Pixium Vision and its activity. Such statements are related to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from Vision Pixium results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Pixium Vision provides this press release as of the aforementioned date and does not commit to update forward looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a description of risks and uncertainties which could lead to discrepancies between actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements and those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the company’s Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.19-0364 on April 18, 2019 which can be found on the websites of the AMF - AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Pixium Vision (www.pixium-vision.com).

 

Attachment

