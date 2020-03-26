Log in
PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

03/26/2020 | 02:45am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

26-March-2020 / 07:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 March 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 26 March 2020.

 

The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters:  

  1. Review of the Company's 2019 financial statements prepared in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).
  2. Review of the Internal Audit Commission's report of the Company's audit results in 2019.
  3. Recommendations on the distribution of the Company's profit for 2019.
  4. Recommendation on the approval of external auditors for IFRS and RAS financial reporting in 2020, as well as their remuneration.
  5. Review of professional qualifications, independence, the absence of a conflict of interests and business reputation of all candidates nominated to the Board of Directors.
  6. Convening of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
  7. Approval of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting.
  8. Approval of the procedures for notifying the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting about the Company's Annual General Meeting.
  9. Approval of the list of materials to be provided to the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in preparation for the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
  10. Approval of the form and content of the voting ballots for the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders, and definition of the wording on the decisions on the Annual General Meeting agenda items that shall be submitted electronically (as electronic documents) to nominee shareholders indicated in the Register.
  11. Approval of Chairman and Secretary of the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
  12. Preliminary approval of the Company's annual report for 2019.
  13. Review of the Board of Director's report on the Board's position regarding the items on the agenda for the Company's Annual General Meeting.
  14. Approval of the report on related-party transactions during the reporting year.
  15. Review of the Company's Sustainability report for 2019.
  16. Review of the Company's revised Dividend policy.
  17. Share buy-back programme.
  18. Approval for conducting the major transaction by the Company.
  19. Current situation at PJSC LSR Group companies in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) in Russian Federation.

 

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

                     Media Relations


                     LSR Group Press Service
                     E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 54729
EQS News ID: 1007571

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007571&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
