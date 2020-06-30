Log in
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds

06/30/2020 | 08:35am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds

30-Jun-2020 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 30 June 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the eleventh coupon payment in the amount of RUB 112,200,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-03 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds.

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-03-55234-E-001P as of 27 September 2017 (ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5).

The eleventh coupon interest rate was set at 9.00% per annum and amounted to RUB 22.44 per one bond. 

5,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 03 October 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

            Media Relations


            LSR Group Press Service
            E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 72761
EQS News ID: 1082345

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
