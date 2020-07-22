Log in
PJSC LSR Group

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes thirteen coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes thirteen coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

22-Jul-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR Group makes thirteen coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 22 July 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the thirteen coupon payment in the amount of RUB 96,250,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-02 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds).

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-02-55234-E-001P as of 20 April 2017 (ISIN RU000A0JXPM0).

The thirteen coupon interest rate was set at 9.65% per annum and amounted to RUB 19.25 per one bond. 

5,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 26 April 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. Early redemption of the Exchange-traded bonds was provided for in the amount of 20% of the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th and 20th coupon payment periods.

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

Media Relations


LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 77207
EQS News ID: 1099267

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
