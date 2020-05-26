Log in
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group publishes its 2019 Sustainability Report

05/26/2020 | 10:05am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group publishes its 2019 Sustainability Report

26-May-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LSR Group publishes its 2019 Sustainability Report

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 May 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has published its Sustainability Report, for the year ended 31 December 2019, on its website: https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

The 2019 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. KPMG performed the independent assurance of the information provided in the LSR's 2019 Sustainability report.
 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Media Relations


LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 


About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Moscow and the Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As at 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 

 

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 66026
EQS News ID: 1055539

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
