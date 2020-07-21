Log in
PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2020

07/21/2020

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
21-Jul-2020 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2020

 

New contract sales remained broadly flat YoY in Rub terms

 with a 5% YoY increase in average price per sqm

 

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 21 July 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the second quarter and the first half ended 30 June 2020.

1H 2020 Highlights:

  • New contract sales stood at RUB 38 billion (346 th. sqm), broadly flat YoY;
  • Average price per sqm increased by 5% year-on-year reaching RUB 119,000;
  • Share of mortgage sales amounted to 58%, compared to 48% in the first half of 2019;
  • Completions reached 172 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 8% year-on-year and in line with the projects schedule;
  • New 467 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;
  • Solid performance of the building materials segment, in line with management expectations;
  • Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of PJSC LSR Group at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.

 

Andrey Molchanov, CEO of PJSC LSR Group, commented:

"I am pleased with LSR Group performance in the first half of 2020. Despite the operational difficulties in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, we achieved a YoY new contract sales growth in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, the two regions where the quarantine measures introduced were far less strict relative to Moscow.

I am happy to report that our online sales platform proved efficient in meeting customer demands during the second quarter of 2020.

The mortgage rate subsidy programme continues to support demand and, considering the recent increase in the loan principal value to RUB 12 million in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, we expect to see an even greater share of mortgage sales in the months to come, having already reached a record 67% in the second quarter of 2020.

LSR Group sales have now fully returned to pre-crisis levels and we remain well positioned to continue executing on our strategy, with a strong balance sheet and access to liquidity secured."

Full version of the press release is available in PDF-format (link below) and on www.lsrgroup.ru

For more information please contact:

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Moscow and the Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As at 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 

Financials
Sales 2020 116 B 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net income 2020 12 416 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 20 759 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,86x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 70 325 M 987 M 987 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 187,42 RUB
Last Close Price 140,37 RUB
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Director General & Director
Igor Mikhailovich Levit Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PJSC LSR GROUP-21.04%987
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.03%36 120
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.45%34 334
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.76%30 579
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.97%28 888
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.31%27 998
