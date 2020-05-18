PJSC LSR Group: Publication of Prospectus and Charter

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

St. Petersburg, Russia - 18 May 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that, in compliance with Listing Rules 18.4.3R and 14.3.11R(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its prospectus dated 9 November 2007, its prospectus dated 30 April 2010 and its charter (in English), which are the documents that set out the terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares were issued.

Copies of the prospectus and the charter have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru Media Relations

LSR Group Press Service

E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru



About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

