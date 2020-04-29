PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

PJSC LSR Group: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting



29-Apr-2020 / 16:55 CET/CEST

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting

St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 April 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), today reports on the results of the Board of Directors meetings held on 29 April 2020.

Igor Levit was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Dmitri Gontcharov was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The following members were elected to the Board's committees:

Audit Committee:

Alexander Prysyazhnyuk , Chairman

Aleksey Makhnev

Vitaliy Podolsk i y

Human Resources and Compensations Committee:

Vitaliy Podolsk i y , Chairman

Natalia Nikiforova

Alexander Prysyazhnyuk

Strategy and Investments Committee:

Dmitri Gontcharov , Chairman

Igor Levit

Aleksey Makhnev

Egor Molchanov

Evgeny Yatsyshin

The Board also approved the Company's revised Dividend Policy, now available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/corporate-documents.

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru