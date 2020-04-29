Log in
04/29/2020 | 11:00am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting

29-Apr-2020 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Results of the Board of Directors Meeting

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 April 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), today reports on the results of the Board of Directors meetings held on 29 April 2020.

 

Igor Levit was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Dmitri Gontcharov was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

 

The following members were elected to the Board's committees:

 

Audit Committee:

  • Alexander Prysyazhnyuk, Chairman
  • Aleksey Makhnev
  • Vitaliy Podolskiy

 

Human Resources and Compensations Committee:

  • Vitaliy Podolskiy, Chairman
  • Natalia Nikiforova
  • Alexander Prysyazhnyuk

 

Strategy and Investments Committee:

  • Dmitri Gontcharov, Chairman
  • Igor Levit
  • Aleksey Makhnev
  • Egor Molchanov
  • Evgeny Yatsyshin

 

The Board also approved the Company's revised Dividend Policy, now available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/corporate-documents.

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

                    Media Relations


                    LSR Group Press Service
                    E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 61250
EQS News ID: 1033153

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
