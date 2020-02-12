Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PJT Partners Inc.    PJT

PJT PARTNERS INC.

(PJT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PJT Partners Inc. : Announces Repurchase of Shares from Corsair Capital LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

PJT Partners Inc. (the “Company” or “PJT Partners”) (NYSE:PJT) today reported that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with affiliates of Corsair Capital LLC (“Corsair”) pursuant to which the Company intends to repurchase 250,000 shares of its Class A common stock directly from Corsair. The share repurchase is pursuant to the Company’s existing share repurchase program.

Corsair has also advised the Company that it has sold an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock today pursuant to Rule 144. Prior to these sales, Corsair owned approximately 1.35 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, which they received in partial consideration for PJT Partners’ acquisition of CamberView Partners Holdings, LLC in October 2018.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank. Our team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PJT PARTNERS INC.
04:31pPJT PARTNERS INC. : Announces Repurchase of Shares from Corsair Capital LLC
BU
02/06PJT PARTNERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06PJT PARTNERS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Opera..
AQ
02/06PJT PARTNERS INC. : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
01/29Woodford investors to get 75% of collapsed fund in first pay-out-Link
RE
01/21PJT PARTNERS INC. : to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
BU
01/19Contract Losses Sink Apollo's Defense Bet
DJ
2019Aberdeen Standard unit to manage smaller Woodford fund
RE
2019PJT PARTNERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
2019PJT PARTNERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 842 M
EBIT 2020 170 M
Net income 2020 88,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,46%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 1 214 M
Chart PJT PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
PJT Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJT PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,25  $
Last Close Price 52,56  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Jeffrey Taubman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Helen T. Meates CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Emily Kernan Rafferty Independent Director
Thomas M. Ryan Independent Director
Kenneth C. Whitney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PJT PARTNERS INC.16.46%1 214
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION0.12%26 903
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-10.28%19 591
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-11.98%6 983
LAZARD LTD7.98%4 532
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.16.25%3 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group