PJT Partners Inc. : Announces Repurchase of Shares from Corsair Capital LLC

PJT Partners Inc. (the “Company” or “PJT Partners”) (NYSE:PJT) today reported that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with affiliates of Corsair Capital LLC (“Corsair”) pursuant to which the Company intends to repurchase 250,000 shares of its Class A common stock directly from Corsair. The share repurchase is pursuant to the Company’s existing share repurchase program.

Corsair has also advised the Company that it has sold an additional 750,000 shares of Class A common stock today pursuant to Rule 144. Prior to these sales, Corsair owned approximately 1.35 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, which they received in partial consideration for PJT Partners’ acquisition of CamberView Partners Holdings, LLC in October 2018.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank. Our team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005903/en/