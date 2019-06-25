Log in
PJT PARTNERS INC

(PJT)
PJT Partners : Woodford close to hiring bankers to sell stakes in Atom Bank, Oxford Nanopore - Sky News

06/25/2019

(Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management is close to hiring bankers to sell its stakes in private companies Atom Bank and Oxford Nanopore, part of a rescue bid aimed at raising hundreds of millions of pounds, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The British fund manager is on the verge of appointing PJT Park Hill, a division of the investment bank PJT Partners, to offload stakes in those companies, Sky News said.

Woodford's discussions about offloading the unquoted holdings in its Equity Income Fund relate only to that entity and not to his Woodford Patient Capital Trust, Sky News added, citing city sources.

Woodford Investment Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJT PARTNERS INC 3.35% 40.7 Delayed Quote.1.60%
WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC -3.10% 56.2 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
