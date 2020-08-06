Log in
Pkp Cargo S A : Current Report No. 22/2020 of 4 August 2020 - Estimation of selected financial and operating data of the PKP CARGO Group for H1 2020

08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT

The Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company') hereby publishes estimated selected consolidated financial and operating results for H1 2020:

- Revenues from contracts with customers: PLN 1,964.7 million;

- EBITDA: PLN 206.8 million;

- EBIT: PLN -181.9 million;

- net result: PLN -191.9 million;

- freight volume: 43.9 million tons.

The figures presented above are estimates and as such are subject to change. Publication of the consolidated report of the PKP CARGO Group for H1 2020 is scheduled for 20 August 2020.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse.

Disclaimer

PKP Cargo SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:18:22 UTC
